Apple is testing a new AI-powered feature in iOS 18.4 (currently in public beta) that will automatically generate summaries of App Store reviews. Instead of reading through hundreds of individual reviews, users will see a concise AI-generated summary that captures the overall sentiment and key points from user feedback.

“Starting in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, people can see a new review summary on your App Store product page to more easily learn about apps and games at a glance,” Apple said.

This feature is powered by Apple Intelligence and will help users quickly understand the strengths and weaknesses of an app based on real user experiences. These review summaries will be generated with the help of large language models (LLMs), highlighting key information only in the form of short paragraphs.

For example, instead of scrolling through dozens of reviews, users might see a summary like, ‘Users love the intuitive design and smooth performance, but some mention occasional bugs in the latest update.’ Clearly, this will make it easier and faster to decide whether to download an app.

Considering the authenticity factor, Apple will update the AI-generated review summaries at least once a week, but only for apps and games that have received a certain number of reviews. However, Apple hasn’t specified how many reviews are needed for an app to qualify for these summaries.

Meanwhile, Apple also gives both users and developers a way to ensure that AI-generated summaries remain accurate, fair, and helpful. If users notice an issue with a review summary, they can tap and hold on it to report the problem directly to Apple. If app creators believe the summaries are unfair, inaccurate, or misrepresent their app, they can report issues through App Store Connect.

Coming to availability, for now, AI-generated review summaries are only available in the US (in English) for a small number of apps and games. Over time, this feature will expand to more apps, as well as to more countries and languages throughout the year.

In technical terms, the feature is currently being tested by beta users on iOS 18.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 18.4 beta 2. It will be officially released to the public in April when the final version of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 launches.

Interestingly, Apple is not the only company using AI for review summaries. Tech giants like Amazon and Google already offer similar AI-powered summaries for product reviews and locations on Google Maps, respectively.

Earlier, Apple also added an AI-powered ‘Priority Notifications‘ feature in its latest ‘iOS 18.4 Beta 1’ update. Once enabled, your iPhone will intelligently organize notifications, highlighting those deemed most important based on your usage patterns and interactions, regardless of how old they are.