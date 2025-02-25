With all major AI names introducing their latest reasoning models at a much faster pace than before, it’s now Anthropic which is announcing its latest model. The AI firm — founded by former OpenAI senior leaders — has introduced its latest AI model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet. This model is described as a ‘hybrid,’ meaning it can provide quick answers and also engage in deeper, more detailed thinking for complex tasks. In simple terms, Claude 3.7 Sonnet is designed to be both fast and thorough, adapting its responses based on the user’s needs.

Speaking in detail, Claude 3.7 Sonnet introduces a feature that lets users control how much time the AI spends “thinking” before responding. This is a game-changer because it allows for a trade-off between speed and depth of reasoning. Experts believe this might put pressure on OpenAI, DeepSeek, and Google to offer similar features.

Clearly, the Claude 3.7 Sonnet is an improved version of its predecessor, the Claude 3.5 Sonnet. While the older model was great at coding and helped non-coders create software, the new model goes a step further by improving its reasoning skills.

“Claude 3.7 Sonnet is a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Extended thinking mode gives the model an additional boost in math, physics, instruction-following, coding, and many other tasks. In addition, API users have precise control over how long the model can think for,” the company said in its statement.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet is a state-of-the-art model for both coding and agentic tool use. In developing it, we’ve optimized somewhat less for math and computer science competition problems, and instead shifted focus towards real-world tasks that better reflect the needs of our users. pic.twitter.com/W1mDsLxifC — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) February 24, 2025

Claude 3.7 Sonnet is now available to everyone using Claude, whether you’re on a free plan or paying for Pro, Team, or Enterprise. It’s also available for developers through various platforms like Anthropic’s API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI. If you’re using a paid version, you get access to ‘extended thinking mode.’ Free users don’t get this feature.

Even with the upgrade, the cost of using Claude 3.7 Sonnet hasn’t changed. It remains $3 per million input tokens (everything you type) and $15 per million output tokens (everything Claude generates), which also covers the additional processing in extended thinking mode.

Additionally, the San Francisco-headquartered Anthropic also announced a new Claude-based programming tool, named ‘Claude Code.’ Claude Code, a command-line AI coding agent, is Anthropic’s answer to OpenAI’s Codex and GPT-4 Turbo for coding. This could reshape software development workflows, making AI an integral coding partner.

The Claude Code will also help in terms of enterprise automation, helping businesses automate IT, DevOps, and scripting tasks. This could also be used as AI-powered coding assistants, as enterprises seek reliable AI for software development. Notably, Anthropic has raised a total of $10.8 billion over 11 rounds to date.