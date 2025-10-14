Google has announced plans to invest around $15 billion (USD) over the next five years (2026–2030) to establish a massive artificial intelligence (AI) and data infrastructure hub in India. The project (set to be built in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh) will become the tech titan’s largest AI center outside the United States and one of the biggest single technology investments ever made in the country. The move comes when Google continues to face legal scrutiny in India, particularly from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) regarding its business practices.

The upcoming facility will be a gigawatt-scale AI and data campus, designed to power large-scale cloud computing, machine learning, and data storage operations. It will also include a new international subsea cable landing station, which will connect India directly to Google’s worldwide data network to improve data flow and internet reliability across the region. Even to ensure sustainability, the site will be powered largely by renewable energy sources, with solar and wind energy playing a major role in its operations. Some earlier reports suggested that the entire setup is expected to consume over 2,000 megawatts of power, with the first phase scheduled to become operational by July 2028.

The Sundar Pichai-led tech giant is also partnering with two major Indian companies, which include AdaniConneX (the data center arm of the Adani Group) and Bharti Airtel (one of India’s leading telecom operators), to develop and maintain the campus. Together, they will handle data infrastructure, connectivity, and energy management for the project. Meanwhile, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described the Visakhapatnam hub as a ‘core pillar’ of Google’s worldwide AI network, enabling the company to expand its data and AI capabilities across South and Southeast Asia.

“When operational, the new data center campus will join Google’s network of existing AI data centers that spans 12 countries. It will benefit from technology developed by Google’s R&D centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, including the design and development of crucial software and hardware innovations,” the company said.

The development also comes at a time when, earlier in August 2025, the tech titan strengthened its partnership with Reliance Industries to set up a dedicated cloud region in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The partnership also includes the creation of a new AI-focused company called Reliance Intelligence, which will work on developing AI infrastructure and services across the country.

However, despite all these efforts, major challenges remain for the tech giant in the country. For example, in August 2025, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe into Google’s dominance in the digital advertising sector. The CCI reportedly found sufficient evidence to suggest potential violations of India’s competition laws, leading to a consolidated inquiry into the company’s conduct in the ad tech ecosystem. Similarly, in April 2025, the Mountain View-headquartered company agreed to pay ₹20.24 crore to settle an antitrust case with the CCI over its Android TV practices and also agreed to revise its licensing agreements.

