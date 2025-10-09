Google is set to make a massive investment in India by developing Asia’s largest data centre cluster in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, through its subsidiary Raiden Infotech India Ltd. The company will invest around $10 billion (~ ₹87,500 crore) to establish the state-of-the-art facility, which received formal approval on October 8 during the 11th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The SIPB cleared projects worth ₹1.14 lakh crore across multiple sectors like IT, energy and more.

The Visakhapatnam project will be developed across three major campuses located at Tarluvada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli, spanning around 480 acres. The cluster will have a 1-gigawatt power capacity, making it the largest hyperscale data centre network in Asia. Once operational, it will support Google’s expanding global cloud and AI infrastructure, catering to the growing digital needs of India and neighbouring regions. The full setup is expected to consume over 2,000 megawatts of power and will include dedicated submarine cables, landing stations, and metro fibre networks to ensure seamless connectivity with global internet routes. The first phase is scheduled to go live by July 2028.

Several reports indicate that Google’s Visakhapatnam data centre project is expected to contribute around ₹10,000 crore annually to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) during its first five years of operation (from 2028 to 2032). The project is also expected to create about 1,90,000 direct and indirect jobs each year in areas like construction, data centre operations, engineering, IT, and supply chain work.

The development comes at a time when India is seeing rising demand for data centres due to increasing smartphone penetration and, especially, the rapid adoption of AI. Therefore, tech giants like Google are making significant investments in the country’s digital infrastructure. For example, in July 2025, the Sundar Pichai-led company announced plans to invest $6 billion to establish a 1-gigawatt data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Also in August 2025, the tech titan strengthened its partnership with Reliance Industries to set up a dedicated cloud region in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The collaboration also includes the launch of a new AI-focused subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, which will focus on building AI infrastructure and services nationwide.

However, despite all these efforts, Google continues to face legal challenges and controversies in India. For example, in April 2025, the company settled an antitrust case with the Competition Commission of India over its Android TV practices, paying a fine and agreeing to revise its licensing agreements. Earlier, in August 2024, the Alliance of Digital India Foundation had filed an antitrust complaint against Google, alleging unfair practices in its ad tech business. The firm also faced major backlash in 2024 when its AI platform Gemini generated controversial content about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

