Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has officially launched ‘Grok Imagine’, a new feature that lets users create videos from simple text prompts directly inside the X app. The tool can generate videos up to six minutes long, complete with visuals and audio, based entirely on what the user types. It is now available to a wider group of users through a waitlist system, with early access given to subscribers of X’s ‘SuperGrok’ premium tier.

Grok Imagine runs on Aurora, xAI’s own AI model, which powers both image and video generation. Users can describe a scene in simple (natural) language, and the tool will create a full video that brings the scene to life. It also allows users to animate static images by turning them into short video clips. The feature is fully integrated within the X app, meaning no third-party tools or downloads are needed.

Elon Musk has compared Grok Imagine to a modern version of Vine, the short-form video platform that Twitter once owned but shut down in 2016. However, unlike Vine, Grok Imagine does not require users to film anything themselves. Instead, it lets people generate content entirely through text. This becomes significant as Elon Musk recently announced that Vine will be making a comeback, but this time powered by AI. In a post previously shared on X, Musk had stated, “We’re bringing back Vine, but in AI form”, indicating that the revived version of the same would return with AI-powered tools aimed at making content creation easier.

Meanwhile, to access Grok Imagine, users must update their X app and navigate to ‘Settings’, then select ‘Grok’, and from there choose ‘Imagine’, where they can request to join the waitlist. Those subscribed to the $30 per month ‘SuperGrok’ plan are being given priority for early access. And a wider public rollout is expected to begin around October 2025.

Clearly, the launch of Grok Imagine is part of a larger push by xAI to turn Grok into more than just a chatbot. And by combining conversation, image generation, and now video creation, Grok is becoming a full creative AI assistant within X. This also aligns with Musk’s broader plan to turn X into an ‘everything app’ powered by advanced AI tools.

However, much like xAI’s past track record, the latest feature has already become the center of a major controversy. One setting, called ‘spicy mode’, reportedly allows the generation of explicit content, including nudity. While xAI (which recently released Grok 4, featuring improved AI architecture) has not clarified how it plans to moderate such content or enforce restrictions, concerns have emerged over potential misuse, like deepfake creation or offensive material. Earlier, Grok’s AI companions (Ani and Valentine) had also faced backlash after reports surfaced of sexually explicit interactions. Recently, xAI’s Grok chatbot also faced intense criticism after posting a series of antisemitic messages praising Adolf Hitler, even referring to itself as ‘MechaHitler’.