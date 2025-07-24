Elon Musk has announced that Vine, the short-form video app that was shut down in 2016, will be making a comeback. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, “We’re bringing back Vine, but in AI form”. His statement clearly indicates that the new version of Vine will feature AI tools designed to make content creation easier. It may also offer a more personalized video experience, potentially positioning the platform as a direct competitor to TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

Although specific features of the new AI-powered Vine have not been fully revealed, there is a strong possibility that the app will include tools allowing users to create and edit videos with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). This could include automatic video cropping, audio syncing, visual effects, or even AI-generated content ideas. The app may also use AI algorithms to improve how users discover content. It is worth noting that X already features AI tools like Grok (a chatbot developed by Musk’s AI company, xAI). This shows that adding advanced AI capabilities to the new Vine would align with Musk’s broader vision for integrating AI across his platforms.

Notably, Vine first launched in 2012 and was acquired by Twitter even before its public release. It quickly gained traction for its unique format of six-second looping videos (much like TikTok of that time), which gave rise to a generation of internet creators. At its peak, the platform had more than 200 million active users. However, it failed to evolve with the needs of its creators, particularly in areas like monetization, longer content formats, and discoverability. As a result, Twitter shut the platform down in 2016, citing business reasons and a shift in strategic focus.

The idea to bring Vine back is not new. After acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk showed interest in bringing Vine back by posting a poll on Twitter (now X), asking users if the app should return. Notably, more than a million people voted yes, showing strong support for its return. Since then, speculation about a possible comeback has continued, but Musk’s recent confirmation marks the first official step toward making it a reality.

However, even with the possible use of AI, bringing back an old app like Vine is not going to be easy, especially in the short-video market. Presently, short-form content is one of the most competitive and crowded digital spaces, with major platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels already dominating. Another major challenge will be attracting creators, particularly because most now look for platforms that offer strong monetization options to support their content. After Vine shut down, its co-founder, Dom Hofmann, launched a similar app called Byte in 2020. While it brought back short looping videos and aimed to support creators, it could not match Vine’s success and was eventually shut down in 2023.