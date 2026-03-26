US President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a new technology advisory council – President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) – to guide the government on AI, emerging technologies, and national innovation. Its core focus will include AI research, chip development, workforce strategy, and national security. The council includes Mark Zuckerberg (Founder & CEO, Meta), Jensen Huang (Founder & CEO, Nvidia), and Larry Ellison (Executive Chairman, Oracle), along with other leading tech figures. However, Elon Musk and Sam Altman were not included in Trump’s council.

“PCAST may be composed of up to 24 members. Additional members will be appointed in the near future, along with information about the Council’s first meeting”, the White House stated.

The council is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to position the United States as a global leader in AI and advanced tech sectors. The administration has repeatedly stressed that AI, semiconductor manufacturing, and high-tech innovation are critical for maintaining US competitiveness amid rising challenges from China and other global technology powerhouses. And therefore, by integrating top corporate leaders into policymaking, the White House aims to ensure that federal strategies are informed by the companies driving innovation in these areas.

In addition to Zuckerberg, Huang, and Ellison, the council includes other influential figures from the technology and semiconductor industries, like Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Lisa Su, CEO of AMD. Brin has been a key figure in AI research at Google and its AI subsidiaries, while Su’s leadership at AMD has strengthened US positions in high-performance computing and AI chip manufacturing.

The council’s mandate covers several strategic priorities. Chief among them is advancing US leadership in AI research, both in commercial applications and government deployment. In addition to technology and hardware, the council will advise on workforce development and education. As AI and automation transform industries, concerns about job displacement and the need to reskill workers are growing. Council members are expected to provide guidance on federal initiatives, training programs, and partnerships that prepare the workforce for an AI-driven economy. National security is another critical focus of the council’s work. Members will help the government assess risks, set standards, and develop policy frameworks to ensure that AI deployment aligns with US strategic interests.

But at the same time, despite all these prominent appointments, the exclusion of Musk and Altman has drawn attention across the tech and policy sectors. Musk, whose companies Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI are leaders in AI, robotics, and autonomous systems, has been openly critical of certain regulatory approaches and government oversight, which may have influenced his absence. Similarly, Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has played a key role in developing generative AI and shaping AI policy discussions.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →