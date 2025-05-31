Huawei is reportedly planning to begin production of 3-nanometer (3nm) chips by 2026 as it faces major challenges from ongoing US sanctions. Particularly, as the Chinese electronics giant cannot obtain extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which are are crucial for manufacturing chips at 5nm and smaller nodes. According to a report by UDN (a Chinese publication), EUV machines are exclusively made by the Dutch firm ASML, and due to export restrictions, they remain out of the company’s reach.

Notably, under the current restrictions, the US government has placed Huawei on an export blacklist (known as the Entity List). This means that US companies (and many of their foreign partners) are prohibited from supplying Huawei with certain technologies and equipment without special government approval. Therefore, the company has had to find other ways to continue its chip-making plans. And to deal with this challenge, Huawei has been collaborating with China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

In place of EUV, Huawei has turned to SSA800 lithography machines produced by domestic firm Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE). These machines, along with multi-patterning techniques, are the basis of Huawei’s current chip-making approach.

The company is mainly exploring two approaches for its 3nm chip production plan. One is based on gate-all-around (GAA) architecture, a design also being pursued by industry giants like TSMC. The second approach involves carbon nanotube-based chips.

The latest move is noteworthy since shifting to 3nm chips promises significant improvements in device performance and efficiency compared to the 5nm technology. With 3nm chips, everyday gadgets like smartphones and laptops will run faster while using less battery power. These chips also produce less heat, keeping devices cooler during intensive tasks like gaming or video streaming. Additionally, 3nm technology supports advanced features and smoother multitasking.

Earlier, Huawei and SMIC made the Kirin 9000S chip using older deep ultraviolet (DUV) technology, but it had a low production success rate and higher costs.

Huawei is facing continuous challenges from the US. Since being placed on the Entity List in 2019, the company has been barred from buying essential components and software from US companies like Google, Intel, and Qualcomm. This has especially impacted its global smartphone business. In response, the company developed its own operating system – HarmonyOS – and has invested heavily in research and development to create alternative chipsets and components. Despite these efforts, the US government has not changed its position. In 2022, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) banned the sale or import of Huawei equipment into the US, citing national security risks.