Huawei is once again validating its resurgence in the global smartphone arena, challenging Apple’s dominance with the launch of a new ‘Pura 70’ series of smartphones. This flagship launch follows the success of the Mate 60 series, which was released last year and had the company’s own chip. At that time, the Chinese smartphone giant quietly launched its Mate 60 smartphone, equipped with a high-end chip, despite the challenges posed by U.S. sanctions.

The introduction of the Pura 70 series marks the retirement of Huawei’s iconic “P series,” which has been a mainstay in the company’s smartphone portfolio since its inception in 2012. With the Pura 70 series, Huawei is setting its sights firmly on challenging Apple’s dominance in the Chinese smartphone market. The series comprises four distinct variants, namely the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro Plus, and Pura 70 Ultra, each designed to cater to different consumer segments.

The Pura 70 Ultra and Pura 70 Pro are available for sale, while the Pura 70 Pro+ and Pura 70 will be available starting April 22. With competitive pricing ranging from 5,499 yuan to 9,999 yuan, Huawei aims to offer premium features at accessible price points, directly competing with Apple’s iPhone lineup.

The Pura 70 launch has generated significant buzz in China. Despite minimal marketing, the series quickly topped social media trends, with enthusiastic discussions and reviews circulating online. The Pura 70 Ultra and Pura 70 Pro models sold out within minutes on Huawei’s online store, with long queues forming outside physical stores for offline purchases. And for good reason – the Pura 70 series boasts an array of premium features and specifications designed to enhance the user experience.

The series runs on HarmonyOS 4.2, Huawei’s proprietary operating system, offering users a seamless and intuitive interface. Some of the models also come with a unique and rather rare retractable camera setup, with adjustable aperture of the lens.

While Huawei has not officially revealed the processor powering the Pura 70 series, a Bloomberg report reveals — citing Chinese social media snippets — that it utilizes the company’s in-house Kirin chips. Online reviewers have revealed that higher-tier models feature the Kirin 9010, an upgrade from the Kirin 9000S found in the Mate 60 Pro. The Kirin 9010, for those who are unaware, is believed to be manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) despite US export restrictions. This development raises concerns regarding US sanctions aimed at limiting China’s advanced chip-making capabilities. Other reports suggest it is a 7nm chip, potentially indicating limitations imposed by US sanctions on accessing more advanced manufacturing processes. Online reviewers have noted a 12-core configuration in the Kirin 9010, suggesting potential improvements in multi-core performance compared to the Kirin 9000S.