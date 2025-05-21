Google has launched a new subscription plan called ‘Google AI Ultra’, priced at $249.99 per month, at its 2025 I/O developer conference. It is designed for professionals, creators, and power users who want access to the latest AI tools for media creation, problem-solving, and automation. This premium plan gives users early access to powerful features and apps that are not available elsewhere.

One of the main features of the newly introduced subscription plan is Gemini 2.5 Pro’s upcoming ‘Deep Think’ mode, which is designed to handle complex tasks like complicated math problems, detailed programming logic, and strategic planning.

AI Ultra also includes early access to Veo 3, the company’s new AI video generation model. Notably, Veo 3 can create high-definition, cinematic videos with lifelike motion, camera controls, and audio that syncs with dialogue or mood prompts. It’s designed to compete with tools like OpenAI’s Sora. The plan also contains Google’s latest AI video editor, Flow, which lets users create and edit videos just by using simple/natural language instructions.

In addition to creative tools, Ultra users gain access to expanded functionality in NotebookLM, an AI assistant that helps with research and writing using the user’s own notes. Under the Ultra plan, this tool now benefits from greater limits and more contextual depth. Similarly, users also get more access to Whisk (Google’s AI app for remixing images).

Another key offering under the AI Ultra plan is its agentic capabilities (advanced AI assistants designed to carry out multiple tasks on behalf of users). One notable example is Agent Mode, which will soon be available on desktop. This mode enables the AI to browse the web, analyse information, and automate tasks like scheduling appointments or making purchases. It can also seamlessly integrate with other Google applications like Gmail and Docs to complete workflows independently.

Along with all these powerful tools, the tech giant is also offering an extensive 30TB of Google cloud storage across Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive with this new plan. Interestingly, the AI Ultra subscription incorporates the YouTube Premium service as well.

With AI Ultra, the Mountain View-headquartered tech titan is entering the high-end AI market alongside competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro and Anthropic’s Claude Max, both of which are priced at $200 per month. AI Ultra is currently available only in the US, but the company plans to expand it to other countries soon.

However, despite offering the most advanced features and AI tools, AI Ultra may face challenges in appealing to a broader audience. The hefty price of $249.99 per month may be unaffordable for many users, restricting its accessibility mainly to professionals and businesses with larger budgets. Therefore, with AI Ultra, the Sundar Pichai-led company has also rolled out an updated version of its previous Google One AI Premium plan, now rebranded as Google AI Pro. Priced at a much more accessible $19.99 per month, AI Pro still comes with a bunch of popular tools like Flow, NotebookLM, and the newly named Gemini app.