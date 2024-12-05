Perhaps if there is one industry that has seen the most rapid AI adoption, it is arguably the digital creative one. And with Google’s new launches today, that adoption could well see a new astronomical rise. The search giant has made a breakthrough in the creation of AI-generated boundaries with the introduction of 2 AI models, Veo and Imagen 3.

The two models have been developed by Google’s DeepMind team and will enable businesses to generate videos and images from simple text or image prompts. Both models are are now available through the company’s Vertex AI platform, and can integrate into a variety of business applications, particularly in advertising, marketing, and media production.

“Generative AI is leading to real business growth and transformation. Among enterprise companies with gen AI in production, 86% report an increase in revenue1, with an estimated 6% growth. That’s why Google is investing in its AI technology with new models like Veo, our most advanced video generation model, and Imagen 3, our highest quality image generation model. Today, we’re building on that momentum at Google Cloud by offering our customers access to these advanced generative media models on Vertex AI,” Warren Barkley, senior director of Product Management at Google, wrote in a blog post.

First, we come to Veo. Google describes it as “the first hyperscaler to offer an image-to-video model” that can help firms “transform their existing creative assets into dynamic visuals.” In other words, the generative AI model allows users to create high-definition, 1080p video content by providing text or image-based prompts. These images can be both real or generated by AI, while the videos can be generated in a variety of cinematic styles and is capable of creating footage that lasts longer than a minute, and the content itself is coherent and consistent across shots.

What does this mean for businesses? Modern advertising and marketing strategies make generous use of video content, and with Veo, they can produce high-quality visuals at a fraction of time and cost. This can be applicable across promotional videos, product demonstrations, or social media ads, to name some, and while some kinks are yet to be worked out properly, Google claims that “Veo streamlines your workflow and unlocks new possibilities for visual storytelling.”

Next comes Imagen-3, a text-to-image generation model that aims to produce high-quality, photorealistic images based on natural language descriptions. Google describes it as its “highest quality text-to-image model,” and it can generate images that accurately depict intricate details, such as lighting, textures, and fine nuances like wrinkles on a person’s hand or the delicate appearance of grass. For firms that seek high-quality visuals for marketing, product promotion, or branding, Imagen-3 seems to be a fine fit.

Users can guide Imagen-3 to generate images that are suited to their tastes and style preferences, as well as use the editing features available. This includes inpainting and outpainting tools – inpainting allows users to modify specific sections of an image, while outpainting lets them expand an image beyond its original boundaries. The editing process is simpler – via text prompts – and they can even insert their brand or logo onto the image(s). Google notes that Imagen-3 will be made available to all Google Cloud customers starting next week on Vertex AI.