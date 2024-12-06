OpenAI is doubling down on its revenue efforts, with the introduction of a new subscription plan, ChatGPT Pro, making it more expensive for users to access its newer models and features. Priced at $200 per month, the tier offers exclusive access to advanced features, including the latest o1 reasoning model.

“Today, we’re adding ChatGPT Pro, a $200 monthly plan that enables scaled access to the best of OpenAI’s models and tools. This plan includes unlimited access to our smartest model, OpenAI o1, as well as to o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice. It also includes o1 pro mode, a version of o1 that uses more compute to think harder and provide even better answers to the hardest problems. In the future, we expect to add more powerful, compute-intensive productivity features to this plan,” OpenAI announced in its blog post.

OpenAI initially unveiled a preview version of the o1 model, code-named “Strawberry,” in September. OpenAI initially unveiled a preview version of the o1 model, code-named “Strawberry,” in September, allowing it to reduce errors by evaluating and refining its responses during the problem-solving process. According to OpenAI, internal testing shows a 34% reduction in significant errors for real-world queries compared to its predecessor.

With the updated o1 model, users can expect more functionalities, faster performance, and greater accuracy. In addition to this, the updated model analyze and reason about images, a feature absent from the preview version. The full version is currently available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, and will roll out to Enterprise and Edu users sometime next week.

“We think the audience for ChatGPT Pro will be the power users of ChatGPT — those who are already pushing the models to the limits of their capabilities on tasks like math, programming, and writing,” Jason Wei, a member of OpenAI’s technical staff, commented on the matter. In addition to this, the firm has introduced a grant program offering free ChatGPT Pro subscriptions to medical researchers at several institutions, such as Boston University. 10 grants have been awarded for now.

If you are a ChatGPT Pro subscriber, then you will also gain access to o1 Pro Mode, an enhanced version of the o1 model OpenAI claims that this mode excels in areas such as data science and programming, can provide responses quicker, and will also comes with a progress indicator that intends to improve user experience. Pro subscribers also enjoy unlimited access to GPT-4o, Advanced Voice Mode for more human-like conversational interactions, as well as additional perks that are not available in lower-tier plans (the free and Plus tiers, the latter costs $20/month). In the future, OpenAI plans to bring more features, such as web browsing, file uploads, and function calling.