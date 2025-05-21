If you are Google phone user in India, you’d know how Google only allows you to see available retailers for its hardware devices on its online store. That could well change, as early as next week. According to sources that The Tech Portal has spoken to, Google could launch its own online store starting next week, with its entire suite of Pixel devices now being sold by Google itself.

So far, whenever one opens Google’s online store in India, you are allowed to select and compare models. However, buying wasn’t an option so far, with Google only showing a “Find Retailers” section for each device. That is set to change starting next week. Sources close to the development, who have requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the launch, mention May 26 as the launch date. The launch however, could shift or prepone, depending on other factors.

The store, if and when it goes live, will finally put Google at par with Apple — its biggest competitor in the premium smartphone space in India. Apple however, has already opened 2 owned stores in India as well, and is expected to expand that presence to 6 store within this year. Several reports earlier this year had hinted at Google too opening its offline stores in India, though no firm development seems to have happened on that front. In fact Apple has been selling its devices in India through its online store for some years now, and has seen massive sales uptick ever since that move.

Users will be able to browse and buy the entire suite of Pixel devices — smartphones, smartwatches and more. Additionally, Fitbit devices will also be available for sale, so will be Google’s Nest home devices. The ‘Nest’ lineup however, could start with sale of limited products, with expansion happening later this year.

The decision to sell devices directly could have material impact on the likes of Tata-owned ‘Croma’, Walmart’s Indian e-commerce player ‘Flipkart’ and Reliance Digital. The three are currently listed as authorised retailers by Google on its website, with Croma and Reliance Digital now also offering Offline sales. Google earlier used to sell phones online, exclusively through Flipkart, a partnership which has since expanded to others.

It is unclear as to whether Google will still list other retailers on its store, once it starts selling on its own. However, if Apple’s example is anything to go by, one can expect the latter to happen.