Apple has now officially unveiled an updated version of the iPad Air, now powered by the M3 chip and available in two sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches. The refresh comes less than a year after the previous iPad Air update.

One of the major changes change in what Apple describes as the “faster, more powerful” new iPad Air is the introduction of the company’s M3 chip, replacing the M2 processor used in last year’s model. Apple claims the M3 provides a noticeable performance increase, stating it is nearly twice as fast as the M1-powered iPad Air and significantly outpaces older models running A-series chips. The M3 also brings improvements in handling AI-based tasks, with an estimated 60% boost in AI processing compared to the M1 variant.

In addition to this, Apple has expanded the storage configurations for the iPad Air, offering four options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. This marks an increase from the previous model, which started at 64GB. The tech company has kept the pricing structure for the iPad Air unchanged from the previous generation. The 11-inch model starts at $599, while the larger 13-inch variant is priced at $799. Both models are now available for pre-order, with shipments set to begin on March 12.

Physically, there is not much of a change – despite getting an upgrade in its internal hardware, the new iPad Air retains the same physical design as its predecessor. It continues to feature an aluminum chassis, slim bezels, and a power button with an integrated Touch ID sensor. Apple has not introduced Face ID to the iPad Air lineup, keeping biometric authentication the same as before. The device is available in four color options: space gray, starlight, blue, and purple. It also comes with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera positioned in landscape orientation, support for Center Stage, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera at the back, alongside support for Wi-Fi 6E.

The display technology remains unchanged, with both the 11-inch and 13-inch models featuring a Liquid Retina screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The resolution is consistent with previous versions as well. “iPad Air is so popular because of its unmatched combination of powerful performance, portability, and support for advanced accessories, all at an affordable price,” Bob Borchers, Apple VP of Worldwide Product Marketing, revealed in an official statement. “For everyone from college students taking notes with Apple Pencil Pro, to travelers and content creators who need powerful productivity on the go, iPad Air with M3, Apple Intelligence, and the new Magic Keyboard take versatility and value to the next level.”

Alongside the new iPad Air, Apple has introduced an updated Magic Keyboard that features a function row, a larger trackpad, and an aluminum hinge with a built-in USB-C port for pass-through charging. The addition of a function row provides users with quick access to brightness, volume, and other essential controls without navigating through on-screen menus. The trackpad has also been slightly enlarged, attaches magnetically to the iPad Air, and connects via the Smart Connector, doing away with the need for Bluetooth pairing or separate charging. Apple has adjusted the pricing for the Magic Keyboard, with the 11-inch version retailing for $269 and the 13-inch variant priced at $319.