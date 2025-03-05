Google has introduced an AI-powered feature in its Android 15 operating system that enhances the security of the Google ‘Messages’ app by detecting scam messages in real-time. This functionality utilizes on-device processing to analyze incoming SMS, MMS, and RCS messages for patterns commonly associated with scams, like urgent requests for personal information or financial transactions.

Under this feature, when a suspicious message is identified, the system alerts the user with a warning, allowing them to block or report the sender. Notably, all processing occurs locally on the device, ensuring that user privacy is maintained.

This feature is currently available in English for users in the US, UK, and Canada. However, the company plans to expand the AI-powered scam detection feature to additional countries and languages in the future.

This AI-based scam detection feature mainly aims to combat conversational text scams by focusing on detecting and preventing mid-conversation social engineering tactics. In fact, by implementing this AI-driven scam detection, the tech giant is trying to provide a safer messaging experience to its users.

The development becomes noteworthy considering the recent data on SMS scam statistics, which show a significant rise in ‘smishing’ attacks. Several reports state that over 19 billion spam SMS messages were sent in the US in December 2023 alone, averaging around 19 spam texts per person.

Google is constantly adding more security to Android. Last year, the company rolled out a suite of theft protection features, including Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock—all of which leverage AI to function.

Meanwhile, along with the scam detection feature, the search giant announced a few other features for Android 15 as well. Google is enhancing its Find My Device app by adding live location sharing with trusted contacts. Users can decide who can see their location and for how long. Google also provides regular reminders about sharing settings to ensure privacy. Notably, live location sharing was already available in Google Maps and Apple’s Find My app, but now the company is adding it to the Find My Device app as well.

Not only that, but the Sundar Pichai-led company is now adding popular games to Android Auto. Users can play games like Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and Beach Buggy Racing on their car’s infotainment screen. However, these games can only be played while the car is parked. Coming to the other new feature, Google Chrome on Android is introducing new shopping tools like price history tracking, price drop alerts, and price comparisons across websites. A ‘Price is low’ notification in the address bar also helps users find the best deals.