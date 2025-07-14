WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow channel admins to post open-ended questions to their followers. This feature, discovered in the iOS beta version 25.20.10.73, is designed to improve engagement within WhatsApp Channels by giving admins a way to directly collect opinions, ideas, or feedback from their audience, reports WABetaInfo. Currently, the feature is still in development and not available to all users.

Unlike the existing poll feature, which limits users to predefined answer choices, this update allows followers to type their own responses in free-form text. Once released, the ‘Question’ feature will be accessible from the same attachment menu where admins currently find options like polls or media uploads. Admins will be able to include a question as part of their channel update. When followers see the post, they can tap on it to submit their answers. Importantly, as per the report, these responses will not be publicly visible (only the channel admin will be able to see them).

On the backend, all responses to a particular question will be grouped together under that post, making it easier for the admin to read and manage them in one place. If needed, the admin can delete the question, which will also automatically remove all the answers associated with it. This also gives admins full control over what content remains in the channel.

The feature is especially useful for creators, organizations, and businesses that use WhatsApp Channels to communicate with large audiences. It opens up new possibilities for interaction, like asking followers what topics they are interested in, collecting suggestions, or getting feedback on content.

The update comes as WhatsApp continues to roll out new features to stay competitive, especially in the AI space. Recently, the platform introduced an AI-powered ‘Message Summaries‘ tool that summarizes unread messages in a chat. It’s currently available in English for users in the US, with plans to expand globally. The platform is also testing other AI tools, including message translation and a ‘Writing Help’ feature that suggests tone and clarity improvements.

Earlier this month, the Meta-owned platform changed its global pricing for business messages. Instead of charging per conversation, it now charges for each message sent. For example, a marketing message that previously cost ₹0.78 as part of a conversation will now cost ₹0.78 every time it is sent.

However, despite all these advancements, the platform is facing significant challenges and controversies. Recently, the US House of Representatives reportedly banned the use of WhatsApp on all House-issued devices, citing serious cybersecurity concerns. In a memo from the House’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the Meta-owned messaging app was classified as a ‘high-risk’ application. Additionally, at the start of this year (2025), a serious ‘zero-click’ flaw in WhatsApp was exploited by Graphite spyware, allowing malware installation through a PDF without user interaction. Although the firm quickly patched it, the incident raised serious privacy and security concerns.