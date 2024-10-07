Google is adding more security to Android – this time, the tech titan is rolling out a suite of theft protection features. These new features come a few months after they were initially teased, and will be providing Android users will more means to stop unauthorized access to their information.

The new anti-theft features have on-the-nose names – Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock – and leverage AI to function. For now, the new features will be rolled out to Android users in a phased manner. These features are compatible with Android devices running Android 10 or higher, while Remote Lock requires at least Android 5. Users need to ensure that they have the latest version of Google Play Services installed, and can search for “Theft protection” in their device’s Settings app.

The Theft Detection Lock, for example, uses AI and machine learning, device sensors, and other means to detect common motions that are associated with theft. For example, if someone snatches a phone from the owner’s hand or pocket, then the Theft Detection Lock will automatically lock and block all access to your apps and data, preventing the data and apps to be accessed by the thief.

From the looks of it, the feature can recognize jerky motions indicative of someone forcibly taking the phone, whether they are on foot or a vehicle, and works to minimize the risk of unauthorized data access.

Next comes the Offline Device Lock, which will activate if the device in question remains disconnected from the internet for an extended period of time. This is common incase of theft – thieves often put the stolen device in Airplane mode by disabling cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. If the screen is locked while the thief keeps the phone disconnected, then they will be unable to access the data (which kind of defeats the point of a lot of phone theft). If you wish to use this feature, then you need to be actively using their devices when they are unlocked, since the Offline Device Lock can lock the screen up to twice a day.

The next feature is Remote Lock, which does exactly what it says and provides a safety net. In case users are unable to access their Google account during emergencies, they can use the registered phone number to lock the devices remotely. This can be useful in case Find My Device is switched off, and the user feats that the device is permanently lost or stolen. It does provide an immediate way to protect their personal data.