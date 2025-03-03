At the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25), Deutsche Telekom – the parent company of T-Mobile – unveiled plans for an ‘AI Phone’ developed in collaboration with AI search startup Perplexity. This AI Phone aims to revolutionize user interaction by minimizing reliance on traditional apps. Interestingly, Google Cloud AI, Picsart, and ElevenLabs also contribute to this project.

Speaking of detail, Perplexity has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to integrate its latest AI agent/multimodal Perplexity Assistant into the company’s new AI-powered phone. This smart assistant can understand and process language, text, and images, helping users with tasks like scheduling, writing emails, summarizing content, and translating.

The AI assistant can also handle a variety of functions, like booking taxis, making reservations, initiating phone calls, playing music, managing calendar entries, and more. Commenting on the availability, the AI Phone will be released in the second half of 2025, but sales will officially start in 2026. It will be priced at under $1,000.

There is no doubt that the integration of technologies from partners enhances the device’s capabilities. Starting with ‘Google Cloud AI’, it enables real-time translation and contextual assistance, allowing users to translate conversations or written text using the device’s camera.

Meanwhile, ElevenLabs offers AI-driven voice synthesis, allowing users to convert various inputs into engaging multi-speaker podcasts, facilitating quick content creation without manual writing. Additionally, Picsart provides AI-powered image editing tools, enabling users to transform selfies or photos into various artistic styles.

Furthermore, for users not purchasing the new AI smartphone, Deutsche Telekom plans to offer these AI features through ‘Magenta AI’ within the MeinMagenta app. This move will ensure broader access to these advanced tools, which means existing iOS and Android users on T-Mobile can use these features.

“Our real-world AI Phone and ‘Magenta AI’ bring together cutting-edge technology and everyday convenience. The trusted AI companion, our AI Phone, will help you in many situations: find reliable answers with reference to the source. Conveniently book a restaurant or taxi. Let an AI assistant do your shopping. All without having to switch between apps. Intuitively and preferably by voice. This is the future of AI innovation for consumers,” Claudia Nemat (Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom) said.

The development becomes noteworthy as T-Mobile has over 300 million customers globally, including postpaid, prepaid, and high-speed internet subscribers. Last week, Perplexity AI expanded its Perplexity Pro subscription (priced at $20 per month) by offering users access to a range of the newest AI models, including Claude 3.7 Sonnet, GPT-4o, and Gemini, among others. Not only this but the Aravind Srinivas-led company also revealed that it is developing a web browser named Comet.