Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing subsidiary of Amazon, will now put in $8.2Bn in Maharashtra over the coming years. The announcement was made following a meeting between AWS India and South Asia President Sandeep Dutta and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology.

From the looks of it, the multi-billion-dollar investment will focus on improving cloud computing facilities in India, including the deployment of graphical processing units (GPUs) and the expansion of data management services. The company plans to set up high-performance computing facilities and cloud management services to support the growing demand for digital solutions in the country.

Vaishnaw stated that AWS is optimistic about India’s growth potential and its increasing reliance on cloud technology. “They are bringing the latest technologies, deploying top-tier compute facilities, and expanding cloud management services in India,” he commented on the matter.0 The investment will be carried out in multiple phases, with full implementation expected by 2029-30.

In addition to this, the investment is also expected to create job opportunities across the country. As the company expands its cloud operations, it will call for skilled professionals in cloud computing, IT management, and data services (which would, in turn, create more job opportunities for individuals). Vaishnaw focused upon the role of this investment in generating employment, stating, “With this investment, we expect considerable employment growth in India in the coming years.”

This development is hardly unexpected, given that earlier reports stated that AWS was eyeing an investment in the Indian state back in January. In this vein, it even signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Indian government itself has been pushing for local cloud data storage and the government’s broader strategy to strengthen digital infrastructure, and the domestic cloud services market has been expanding rapidly. According to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC), the market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $24.2 billion by 2028. The rise in cloud adoption across industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing has contributed to this growth. AWS currently operates two data centers in India—one in Mumbai, launched in 2016, and another in Hyderabad, which began operations in 2022.

Maharashtra has been a key center for investing in tech in India. The state government has been working to attract companies and startups to expand its digital infrastructure. Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Tata Sons would develop the master plan for the state’s AI-powered ‘Innovation City,’ modeled after Gujarat’s GIFT City. The initiative is aimed at attracting technology firms and supporting the startup ecosystem. Maharashtra is home to over 25,000 startups, and the Innovation City project is expected to contribute to the state’s tech landscape as well.