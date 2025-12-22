India’s startup story is entering a new phase, and increasingly, that story is no longer confined to a few metros. While the last decade belonged to extraordinary innovation emerging from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the Delhi-NCR region, the next chapter of the country’s entrepreneurial journey will be shaped just as decisively by emerging centres that are ready to scale with intent, efficiency, and global ambition. And Rajasthan is one such place, now at a decisive stage in its growth journey.

Over the past nine years, Rajasthan’s startup ecosystem has grown steadily, often quietly, building foundational capabilities across sectors and regions. This growth has not been driven by hype, but by consistency – improved digital infrastructure, a supportive policy environment, and a growing pool of entrepreneurial talent. We are now entering the early stage of a hockey-stick curve, where relatively small inputs can unlock disproportionately large outcomes. It is precisely this moment of readiness that makes Rajasthan, and Jaipur in particular, such an exciting destination for the TiE Global Summit 2026.

Rajasthan offers a unique combination of advantages that are increasingly difficult to replicate in mature startup hubs. Operating costs are lower, land and infrastructure are more accessible, and the quality of life is a genuine draw for founders and professionals alike. Its proximity to Delhi-NCR provides seamless access to capital, markets, and talent, while the speed and clarity with which the state government approaches execution create an environment where ideas can move rapidly from concept to scale.

And now, the government’s decision to partner with TiE Rajasthan to host Rajasthan DigiFest along with the TiE Global Summit reflects a shared commitment to positioning the state as a global innovation destination rather than a side player in India’s startup narrative.

The 10th edition of the TiE Global Summit, scheduled from January 4 to 6, 2026, is not just an event but a strategic intervention. Hosted at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, it will be the first time the summit is held in a non-metro city, reflecting a deliberate shift in India’s innovation landscape. The three-day gathering is expected to bring together over 10,000 entrepreneurs, more than 500 investors, and over 100 global speakers from more than 30 countries, with over 150 startups showcasing and pitching their ideas.

However, scale alone is not the goal. The real focus is on outcomes, including meaningful startup–investor interactions, high-quality deal flow, cross-border partnerships, and long-term collaboration between stakeholders. And multiple platforms within the summit are designed to facilitate this, which include global investor meets, sector-specific pitch tracks, speed networking sessions, closed-door VC roundtables, and flagship initiatives like TGS 100. In parallel, programmes like the TiE Women Global Finals and TiE University Finals ensure that diversity and youth-led innovation are central to the ecosystem we are building. At the same time, cultural and creative elements like a film festival, ComicCon, and similar events reflect the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of innovation today.

The thematic focus of Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit 2026 is on technology, growth, and sustainability. The summit will highlight sectors like AI and ML, AR and VR, MediaTech, agritech, fintech, proptech, data centres, robotics, sports tech, gaming, and sustainability, which together can drive investment and create jobs across Rajasthan, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions. For founders and ecosystem participants, Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit 2026 is an opportunity to engage with a rapidly growing ecosystem. Arrive prepared with a clear value proposition, be ready for investor conversations, and leverage global exposure to build scalable, sustainable businesses.

