India’s increasingly decentralised startup ecosystem, where innovation hubs are emerging beyond the big metros and into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, hit a new milestone as the world’s most sought after gathering on entrepreneurship prepares to make its debut in Jaipur. India’s ‘pink city’ is set to host the ‘Rajasthan DigiFest × TiE Global Summit 2026‘ from January 4-6, marking the first time the TiE Global Summit will be held in a non-metro location.

Set to be staged at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, the three-day event is gearing up to pull in more than 10,000 entrepreneurs along with over 500 investors. For participating founders, the stakes are high, with the event projected to unlock well over USD 20Mn (~₹200 crore) in potential investment opportunities.

Across the three days, the programme will be packed with pitch stages, showcase zones, and investor meetups. Around 170 startups will take the pitch floor, presenting ideas ranging from deep tech and AI to agritech, media-tech, and digital-first consumer innovation. The summit also brings several of TiE’s flagship global tracks to Jaipur. These include the TiE Women Global semi-finals and finals and the TiE University Global Finals, both of which draw emerging entrepreneurs from around the world. On the competitive side, the prominent TGS 100 challenge will spotlight India’s most investable startups.

Rajasthan currently stands at a strategic point where high impact can be achieved with minimal investment. The State offers strong digital infrastructure, low operating costs, quality of life advantages, abundant land resources, and supportive policies. Over the last nine years, the startup ecosystem has shown slow but consistent growth – now entering the early phase of a hockey-stick curve,” says Mahavir Pratap Sharma, who is leading the 10th edition of TGS as convener.

Notably, Rajasthan’s startup scene is on the rise, with over 7,100 ventures registered under the state-backed iStart Rajasthan initiative, attracting more than ₹1,000 crore in investment and generating around 42,500 jobs. The state is also building a strong digital backbone, with thousands of fiber-to-home connections, public Wi-Fi hotspots, and modern incubation centres across Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, and beyond.

“The 10th edition of ‘TiE Global Summit’ reflects the power of government–industry collaboration in shaping India’s next innovation wave. Rajasthan’s policy intent, digital infrastructure and execution speed make it a natural launchpad for the country’s most ambitious entrepreneurs,” Mahavir Pratap Sharma added.

On the connectivity front, Rajasthan has seen rapid growth, with internet subscribers estimated to rise from 4.69 crore in 2023 to around 6 crore by 2025 and penetration climbing from roughly 55% to 60-63%, reflecting a digital ecosystem that is ready to support innovation, scale-ups, and a new wave of tech-driven startups.

“I am confident that this Summit will prove to be an effective platform for investment, collaboration, and innovation, bolstering our efforts to establish Rajasthan on the global innovation map,” Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, noted.

Meanwhile, the Summit’s speaker lineup also highlights its global perspective and interdisciplinary approach, featuring more than 100 international speakers from over 30 countries. Leading the lineup are figures like Smriti Zubin Irani (former Union Cabinet Minister, offering deep policy and governance expertise), Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale (senior policy advisor, providing insights at the intersection of international business and public policy), Alex Osterwalder (strategist and author, known for widely adopted business innovation frameworks), Amit Jain (co-founder of a high-growth consumer commerce venture, CarDekho), Ricky Kej (Grammy-winning composer and environmental advocate), and more.

On the agenda, the Summit opens day one with the TiE University and TiE Women semi-finals, followed by the official inauguration and a networking dinner. Day two focuses on keynote talks, expert panels, and sector-specific deep dives – from AI, AR/VR and fintech to agritech and media-tech – along with TGS 100 pitches and investor sessions. And on the final day, startups take the stage for the last pitch rounds, closing sessions wrap up the event, and the TGS Awards celebrate the most promising ventures while fostering long-term collaborations.

TiE has consistently leveraged national platforms to amplify India’s startup ecosystem, and before this, the 9th edition of the TiE Global Summit was held in Bengaluru and Mysuru in 2024. The event not only provided visibility to around 100 MSMEs and startups from across the country but also facilitated strategic partnerships, with several MoUs signed with global technology and industry leaders, including Intel, Bosch, and Schneider Electric.

