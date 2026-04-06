Samsung is shutting down its in-house texting app, Samsung Messages. The company has begun notifying users that support for the app will end around mid-2026. The change mainly affects newer Galaxy devices, where the app has already been removed or is no longer available for download. Users are being asked to switch to Google Messages, which is becoming the default texting platform on Samsung phones.

The transition marks the end of a long-standing Samsung service that has been a core part of Galaxy smartphones for over a decade. While the app will continue to function for some time on older devices, the electronics giant has made it clear that it will no longer invest in its development. On supported devices, users are already seeing in-app prompts urging them to migrate, along with guidance on how to set Google Messages as their default SMS application.

The impact of this decision is most visible on newer Galaxy models, particularly those running more recent versions of Android. On many of these devices, Samsung Messages is no longer pre-installed, and in some cases, it can not even be downloaded from the Galaxy Store. Older devices, especially those running earlier Android versions, may retain access temporarily, but they are unlikely to receive long-term support.

“For Samsung devices released before 2022, switching messaging applications may temporarily disrupt ongoing RCS conversations. However, RCS conversations can resume if both parties switch to Google Messages. MMS/SMS messaging will remain available during this period,” the company noted.

At the core of this move is the growing importance of Rich Communication Services (RCS), the modern messaging standard that is steadily replacing traditional SMS and MMS. Notably, RCS allows features like typing indicators, read receipts, improved group chats, and the ability to send high-resolution images and videos. Google Messages has emerged as the primary platform for RCS on Android, offering deeper integration and more consistent performance compared to Samsung’s in-house solution, which historically provided uneven support for these features.

Another key factor is the rapid advancement of AI-driven features in communication apps. Google Messages has been integrating AI tools that can suggest replies, summarize conversations, and enhance messaging with smart recommendations. And rather than developing competing AI features independently, Samsung appears to be leveraging Google’s investments in this space. The latest move also shows Samsung’s broader strategic alignment with Google. In recent years, the company has increasingly relied on Google’s ecosystem for core applications, including messaging, voice assistance, and cloud services.

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