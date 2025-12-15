Jaipur is preparing for one of the most significant moments in its modern economic history as the TiE Global Summit 2026 (TGS 2026) comes to the city from January 4-6, 2026. For the first time, TiE — the world’s largest network supporting entrepreneurship since its founding in Silicon Valley in 1992 — has chosen to host its flagship global event in a non-metro Indian city, signalling a strategic shift in focus toward the country’s rising tier-2 and tier-3 innovation hubs.

The summit will run in partnership with the Government of Rajasthan’s Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT&C) and TiE Rajasthan, and will be held in conjunction with the Rajasthan DigiFest, creating a unique convergence of technology, creativity, and culture. Organisers expect the Jaipur edition to become one of the most ambitious yet, with over 10,000 delegates projected to attend from more than 30 countries, including founders, venture capitalists, policymakers, industry leaders, and university innovators.

The choice of Jaipur is far from symbolic. Over the past decade, the city has quietly but steadily transformed into one of India’s fastest-growing startup hotspots, supported by state policy, private capital, and a deepening talent pool. Rajasthan’s flagship entrepreneurship program, iStart, has now registered more than 7,100 startups, collectively attracting ₹1,000 crore+ in investment and generating over 42,500 jobs across sectors. Many of these ventures are incubated at Jaipur’s Bhamashah Techno Hub, the largest government-run incubator in the country, which offers workspace, training, mentorship, and testing environments for founders and early-stage teams.

Rajasthan today has over 6,500 DPIIT-recognised startups, placing it among the most active states outside India’s traditional metro powerhouses. Jaipur leads this charge, hosting a large share of these companies and climbing steadily in global rankings. In the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, Jaipur ranks 161 worldwide and 8 within India, placing it firmly among the most promising tier-2 ecosystems. The city is home to well-known names like CarDekho, now a unicorn after raising more than $1.2 billion, along with fast-scaling players in fintech, D2C consumer brands, healthtech, edtech, mobility and logistics. Jaipur itself is now estimated to have over 60 venture-backed startups, reflecting how quickly the city’s ecosystem is growing.

“Geographical proximity to Delhi–NCR, combined with the government’s speed, intent, and willingness to act, makes Rajasthan an ideal location to accelerate [early-stage growth] curve,” noted Mahavir Pratap Sharma, the convener in charge of the 10th edition of TGS.

Meanwhile, investor attention is also shifting toward places like Jaipur. Funds like Swishin Ventures’ $20 million India fund are focusing on smaller cities because the data shows a clear imbalance – nearly half of the country’s recognized startups now come from non-metro regions, but these cities still receive only a small share of total venture capital. Therefore, investors are trying to close that gap by directing more funding to emerging hubs.

In parallel, the Pink City is also preparing for a packed cultural calendar that will unfold alongside the TiE Global Summit. Jaipur will host its first-ever Comic Con India edition from January 4-6, 2026, bringing cosplayers, creators and gaming communities together as part of the state’s growing AVGC focus. Just days later, the Jaipur International Film Festival will run from January 9-13, followed by Jaipur Art Week from January 27 to February 3, turning the city into a vibrant blend of innovation, pop culture and the arts throughout the month.

“By integrating Rajasthan DigiFest, global tracks, curated startup–investor interactions, cultural-innovation experiences, film festival, ComicCon and Gaming Zone this edition differentiates itself as both global in scale and deeply rooted in regional opportunity,” Mahavir Pratap Sharma further added.

