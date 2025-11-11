Apple seems to have now pushed back the rollout of the iPhone Air 2, its next-generation iPhone Air, removing the model from its product roadmap for the coming year, reports The Information. This marks a rare instance of Apple pausing development on a next-generation iPhone, despite already deep into engineering and supplier planning. The company has not canceled the project outright, but it has told internal teams and manufacturing partners that the iPhone Air 2 is “off the schedule” with no new release date set, the report said, citing three people involved in the effort. The iPhone Air 2 was originally planned to debut in fall 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple’s first foldable iPhone, before being quietly removed from that lineup in recent weeks.

To recap, Apple introduced the iPhone Air earlier this year as a thinner, lighter alternative to the iPhone Pro line, positioned between the standard and high-end models. Launched at rather steep price of $999, the device emphasized — though one of the thinnest out there — came with trade-offs, including a single rear camera and a smaller battery than other models in the lineup. Nonetheless, sales have reportedly fallen short of internal expectations. Contract manufacturers Foxconn and Luxshare Precision have scaled back or halted production, with Foxconn dismantling all but one and a half of its iPhone Air production lines and planning to cease assembly entirely by the end of the month, according to the report. Luxshare ended its iPhone Air production in late October.

Before the delay, Apple engineers were developing a second-generation iPhone Air featuring a larger battery, lighter chassis, and a vapor chamber cooling system—a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro series. Supply chain leaks also indicated the device could have introduced a dual-camera system. Some engineers and suppliers continue to work on aspects of the design, suggesting the project is on pause rather than terminated. Two people familiar with the matter said Apple may be considering a substantial redesign before any relaunch. One timeline under discussion would see the iPhone Air 2 released as soon as spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18 and budget-oriented iPhone 18e models.

With the iPhone Air 2 delayed, Apple’s 2026 flagship lineup is now expected to consist of three models: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-awaited foldable iPhone. The base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to launch the following spring, according to supply chain sources. Analysts say the reshuffle signals Apple’s intent to focus resources on higher-margin premium devices and next-generation form factors while reassessing the market viability of a thin-and-light model.

Apple’s retreat from an immediate successor to the iPhone Air comes as the company faces increasing competition in China and slowing global smartphone demand. The iPhone Air’s limited appeal has made it a tougher sell than anticipated. In China, Apple began offering the iPhone Air for eSIM-only service earlier this fall following new regulatory approvals, but it is yet to bear significant fruit. For now, Apple is yet to officially comment on the matter.

