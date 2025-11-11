In a move that has made global headlines ever since it was announced, SoftBank has sold its entire holding in Nvidia for about $5.8 billion, ending its investment in the US chipmaker after several years. The recent financial filing reveals that the Japanese technology conglomerate offloaded around 32 million Nvidia shares in October 2025. According to SoftBank, the sale was part of a strategy to unlock capital for new AI-related ventures rather than a reflection of any doubts about Nvidia’s growth prospects. The company explained that the proceeds would be used to fund large-scale projects in AI infrastructure and advanced model development.

However, the sale still raised eyebrows in the market, as Nvidia remains one of the world’s most valuable (with over $5 trillion valuation) companies and continues to dominate the fast-growing AI industry. Notably, SoftBank described its Nvidia exit as part of a ‘monetise and redeploy’ strategy, aimed at turning successful investments into new opportunities. And by selling its Nvidia stake, the Masayoshi Son-led firm has gained nearly $6 billion in cash, which it is now expected to invest in ventures connected to OpenAI, data center development, robotics, and AI infrastructure. However, experts have cautioned that SoftBank’s offload — considering it is a major backer of futuristic, experimental tech ventures — could be yet another sign of an AI bubble that is about to burst.

Meanwhile, the latest announcement was made along with SoftBank’s financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY25), during which the group reported a net profit of about ¥2.9 trillion (~ $16.2 billion).

The development comes as SoftBank appears to be making a major change in its investment strategy in recent years. In the past, the company focused heavily on high-growth hardware and internet firms through its Vision Fund, but recent moves suggest a new priority on building direct ownership in AI technologies. For example, the company has been exploring the creation of large-scale AI data centers in Japan and other regions. At the same time, for Nvidia, the latest development is unlikely to have a major financial impact, as the firm continues to dominate the global GPU market, which remains essential to the computing power behind advanced AI systems.

It is important to note that SoftBank is already facing a significant financial burden due to its massive investment commitments in the AI domain, including the $500 billion Stargate Project. The company’s AI investment strategy has relied heavily on debt financing to support its large-scale initiatives. A few months ago, reports indicated that SoftBank planned to borrow $10 billion from Mizuho and other lenders to fund its initial investment in OpenAI, with an additional $30 billion expected by early 2026. Earlier reports also suggested that the firm is seeking a loan of up to $16.5 billion to finance its AI ventures in the United States.

