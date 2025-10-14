In a major deal that could lead to significant uptick in user adoption for Google’s Gemini Enterprise, TCS — India’s largest IT firm — has signed a new deal with Google Cloud, that would result in one of the world’s largest IT companies deploying Google’s Gemini Enterprise across its own workforce as well as its massive corporate clientele.

This comes less than a week after Google announced the launch of Gemini Enterprise, a new AI platform that represents the firm’s largest effort to date to secure market share in the rapidly expanding sector of enterprise-grade AI tools. The enterprise version allows corporates to deploy AI agents — agents that help complete redundant tasks efficiently and at a much faster pace than their human counterparts.

In terms of the TCS partnership, Gemini Enterprise will enable development of custom agents and seamless integration of pre-built Google Cloud agents and third-party agents. Agent-to-agent communication and agentic orchestration capabilities of Gemini Enterprise will simplify multi-step operational workflows and accelerate scaling agentic solutions in enterprises.

“AI is fundamentally redefining the value that professional services firms offer, and Gemini Enterprise provides TCS with a single, integrated platform that unifies enterprise knowledge and empowers every employee to become a force multiplier for the business”, said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

TCS has already started deploying some of these solutions across some of its larger clients. Singapore’s ‘FairPrice Group’ — one of the largest retail chains operator globally — used TCS’s deployment to launch “Store of Tomorrow”. It used the firm’s Grocer Genie Portal for agentic AI-led store operations. CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, accelerated legacy code modernisation by 20% through Google’s Gemini Code Assist, driving faster migration, improved code quality, and enhanced productivity across development teams.

“By adopting Gemini Enterprise, we are expanding our investments in our own people as well as accelerating innovation for our clients across industries. Google Cloud has long been an integral part of our cloud, data, and AI- powered transformations with our customers. This new chapter in our partnership will further enhance our capabilities and value proposition for our customers, especially as enterprises prepare themselves for the ‘Agentic AI Future’”, said Aarthi Subramanian, President and Chief Operating Officer, Tata Consultancy Services.

TCS and Google Cloud said that they will continue to expand their development of domain-specific AI agents, leveraging TCS’ deep domain knowledge and the multi-modal capabilities of Gemini Enterprise in sectors such as banking and financial services, retail and consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and communications, media and information services. TCS is also building industry-specific, cloud, and AI-powered solutions along with its customers at the five Gemini Experience Centres it has established globally.

