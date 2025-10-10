Google is reportedly working on adding a new feature called ‘Insights’ to its Messages app, powered by the company’s Gemini AI. This upcoming feature is designed to automatically summarize web links shared in chats, allowing users to see key information from a webpage without having to open it in a browser, reports Android Authority. The development was discovered in the latest beta version of Google Messages, where traces of the feature’s code and interface were found, hinting that the company is testing it internally before a wider rollout.

The Insights feature shows up as a small button below shared link previews in chats, displaying the familiar Gemini logo. Once it is fully active, tapping this button will let users see a summary of the webpage (giving the main ideas or highlights of an article without opening it). But currently, the feature is not functional. When users try to use it, a message appears saying ‘Gemini isn’t available right now’. This indicates that the Sundar Pichai-led company is still testing and refining how the feature connects with its Gemini AI before making it available to everyone.

Importantly, the feature does not appear across all message types. It is visible only for links received from other users, not for links you send yourself. It also depends on a specific setting in Google Messages called ‘Show only web link previews’. This means Insights will only show up when that setting is enabled. It is still unclear exactly how the Insights feature will work behind the scenes, but it will likely rely on the same summarization technology that powers Gemini in other Google apps.

Notably, Gemini already provides quick summaries of long email threads in Gmail, shortens documents in Google Docs, and helps generate answers in Chrome’s AI-based search features. And now, bringing these same abilities to Google Messages seems to be part of Google’s wider plan to make Gemini a core part of the Android experience. Google has not officially announced the Insights feature yet, and it is still hidden within the beta version of the Messages app.

However, despite all these developments, Google’s effort to integrate Gemini across its products has not been free from controversy. For example, in March 2024, its image generation tool drew criticism for producing historically inaccurate depictions of figures, which Google admitted ‘missed the mark’ and temporarily paused. Additionally, in October 2025, the tech giant faced regulatory scrutiny when it opposed antitrust measures that could limit bundling Gemini with services like YouTube and Maps.

