A US federal jury in Marshall (Texas) has ordered Samsung Electronics to pay $445.5 million to an American firm, Collision Communications, after finding that Samsung’s popular devices infringed on several wireless communication patents. The verdict concluded that Samsung used technology covered by Collision’s patents in its Galaxy smartphones, laptops, and other wireless products without permission. The disputed patents relate to how modern devices transmit and manage data over 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi networks. The decision is one of the largest patent infringement awards issued against Samsung in the United States in recent years.

The case was originally filed in 2023 by Collision Communications, a technology company based in New Hampshire that develops advanced wireless communication systems. The firm claimed that Samsung’s products incorporated patented techniques designed to improve signal efficiency and data transmission speeds. Collision argued that these inventions were based on research originally carried out by BAE Systems, a major defense and aerospace contractor, though BAE itself was not directly involved in the lawsuit. According to Collision, the patents were licensed to the company by the original inventors and later commercialized for broader wireless applications.

However, Samsung denied the claims, arguing that throughout the trial, the patents in question were either invalid or not infringed in the way Collision described. The company maintained that its own technology was independently developed and that the methods used in its devices were standard industry practices. But now, after the verdict, the electronics giant said it plans to appeal the decision and try to overturn or reduce the damages.

This is not the first time Samsung has been hit with a major loss in a Texas courtroom. Earlier this year, the company was ordered to pay $278.7 million to Headwater Research LLC in a separate patent case involving wireless technology. That case concerned patents that helped improve Wi-Fi performance and reduce network congestion. Samsung later reached a settlement with Headwater Research after the verdict, avoiding a prolonged appeal. Additionally, in May 2025, Samsung was hit with a $112 million verdict in a case brought by Japan’s Maxell Ltd., which accused the company of infringing patents related to smartphone features and network technologies. But that decision was later overturned in September 2025.

