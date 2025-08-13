Perplexity, the San Francisco-based AI startup, has reportedly made an unrequested offer to buy Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5 billion in cash. This amount is more than twice the company’s own valuation of $14 billion. In its offer, Perplexity promises to keep the core open-source Chromium code that powers Chrome intact, reports The Wall Street Journal. The company also plans to keep Google as the default search engine, but would allow users to change their search engine settings if they prefer.

Along with the bid, the Aravind Srinivas-led company has committed to investing $3 billion over the next two years to support the ongoing development of Chrome and its Chromium platform, aiming to improve and innovate the browser’s capabilities. The development becomes interesting as Perplexity has already launched its AI-powered search engine and its own browser called Comet. The company is also reportedly in talks to have the Comet AI browser pre-installed on some smartphones.

Meanwhile, the move comes amid ongoing legal battles involving Google. The US District Judge Amit Mehta is reviewing antitrust cases against the search giant in which the Department of Justice (DOJ) has already proposed remedies to address Google’s alleged monopolistic practices. These proposals include the sale of Chrome and requiring Google to share its search data with competitors.

The DOJ’s main case against Google, called United States v. Google LLC (2020), focuses on how the tech giant dominates the search market. The DOJ argues that Google’s exclusive deals and control over search data limit competition and slow down innovation. However, in response, the Sundar Pichai-led company has suggested easing its agreements with partners to give more freedom in choosing default search engines and browsers.

The allegation becomes significant because Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser, holding about 66.6% of the global market in 2024. Even in the world’s second-largest internet market, India, Chrome is highly dominant (capturing around 89% of the market share last year). Overall, more than 3 billion people use Chrome worldwide. The browser is an important entry point to Google’s services, working smoothly with tools like Search, Gmail, and YouTube, and it plays an important role in driving the company’s advertising business.

It is also worth noting that Perplexity is not the only company interested in acquiring Chrome. Earlier, other tech firms, including Yahoo and OpenAI, have shown interest as well. Even during a testimony in a trial concerning Google’s alleged monopoly in online search and advertising markets, OpenAI’s Head of Product, Nick Turley, stated that the company would consider buying Chrome if the court mandates its sale. Turley highlighted that search is essential for ChatGPT to provide accurate and timely information. Notably, OpenAI is also reportedly developing its own AI-powered web browser.