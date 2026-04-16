Meta has announced price hikes for its Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S headsets, effective April 19, due to increasing RAM costs. The Quest 3S will see a $50 increase, while the Quest 3 (512GB) gets a $100 hike. According to the company, higher memory chip prices, driven by strong demand from AI and data centers, are forcing the change.

The Meta Quest 3S, originally positioned as a budget-friendly entry into virtual reality, will now move closer to mid-range pricing, while the Meta Quest 3 edges further into the premium domain. The Quest 3S (128GB), which was earlier priced at $299.99, will now retail at $349.99, while the 256GB variant rises from $399.99 to $449.99. Meanwhile, the Quest 3 (512GB) sees a sharper jump from $499.99 to $599.99, reflecting a $100 increase.

This change affects not only new units but also refurbished devices, indicating that the cost pressures are deeply embedded in the supply chain rather than being limited to fresh production cycles. However, the social media giant has chosen to keep accessory pricing unchanged.

At the center of this move is the global memory chip market, particularly DRAM and NAND flash, both of which are essential for VR systems. These components allow high-speed data processing, real-time rendering, and seamless multitasking, which are critical requirements for immersive virtual and mixed reality experiences. And over the past year, demand for these chips has surged dramatically, largely due to the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure. Training large AI models and operating hyperscale data centers require huge amounts of high-performance memory, prompting chip manufacturers to prioritize enterprise clients over consumer electronics.

Major semiconductor firms, including Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, have reportedly allocated a larger share of their production capacity to high-margin AI and server markets. This has reduced supply for companies like Meta, making components more expensive to buy.

For the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm, the timing of the price hike is important. Its Reality Labs unit, which handles VR and AR, has been losing large amounts of money – more than $80 billion in total since 2020, including around $19 billion in losses in 2025 alone. At the same time, the company has been cutting costs. In early 2026, the company laid off about 1,500 employees from Reality Labs (~ 10% of the division) and made additional job cuts across other teams as it shifted focus toward AI. While Meta is still investing in VR and the metaverse, it is now prioritizing AI and related technologies. The price increase for its headsets suggests the company is moving away from heavily subsidizing its hardware and instead aiming for a more financially sustainable business model.

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