Apple, according to media reports, will integrate OpenAI’s newest language model, GPT-5, into its next-generation operating systems, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The software updates, which are currently in public beta, are slated for release sometime next month. This also comes barely hours after OpenAI introduced its latest flagship AI model, and is available for all users, though different subscription tiers come with different limits.

Apple Intelligence currently uses GPT-4o for tasks that exceed the capabilities of its on-device models. With GPT-5, Apple will be able to offload even more complex queries to OpenAI’s cloud platform. This upgrade is expected to boost the conversational intelligence of Siri and boost systemwide contextual understanding, especially for multi-step instructions and reasoning-based tasks. According to Apple, privacy will remain at the core of this integration. When queries are routed to GPT-5 via Apple Intelligence, user IP addresses will be masked, and the data will not be stored by OpenAI.

For everyday users, the integration of GPT-5 will likely result in more responsive, accurate, and natural AI interactions across Apple devices. Siri, for instance, will be better equipped to handle follow-up questions, carry out multi-step commands, and answer nuanced queries that previously required third-party apps or manual input. Tasks like summarizing documents, drafting messages, or troubleshooting device issues may now be performed more fluidly through voice or typed commands.

In addition, with GPT-5 powering backend reasoning and contextual awareness, users are likely to spend less time navigating settings or searching for help and more time actually getting things done. For those who opt to link their personal OpenAI accounts, GPT-5 access will expand to include premium features and capabilities available through ChatGPT Plus or Pro plans (the chatbot is currently accessible as an extension via Siri for Apple users).

While Apple has not formally announced support for OpenAI’s newly released open-weight models, media reports suggest that Apple Silicon Macs may soon be capable of running large-scale language models locally. OpenAI recently published lightweight models optimized for on-device execution, one of which is tailored for Apple’s M-series chips. If supported in future updates, this could allow advanced AI tasks to run entirely offline. In addition to this, Apple’s GPT-5 integration will complement a number of new features arriving in the fall software refresh. Among the most anticipated is Live Translation, which will allow real-time translation across FaceTime calls, Messages, and even regular phone calls — a feature Apple hopes will distinguish it from rivals like Google Translate and WhatsApp’s AI tools. Another addition, Visual Intelligence, will let users interact with on-screen content in new ways, such as identifying items in a photo or extracting actionable data from a screenshot.