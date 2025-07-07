Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) – the company behind the ‘Truth Social’ platform and Trump Mobile – officially launched its new global streaming service – ‘Truth+’. The platform is now available worldwide and can be accessed via mobile apps on iOS and Android, web browsers, and major smart TV systems (including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV). The company has also confirmed that apps for LG and Samsung smart TVs are in development and awaiting final approval.

Truth+ is designed to offer live and on-demand video content, with a focus on conservative news, commentary, and entertainment. A key part of the launch includes the addition of Newsmax (a popular right-leaning cable news network) to the Truth+ platform. This partnership allows Newsmax to expand its reach to a global streaming audience for the first time. Previously, Newsmax was mainly available through US cable providers and had limited international distribution. But with this integration, Truth+ viewers can stream Newsmax live alongside other conservative-focused content directly through the app.

According to the company, Truth+ has been in beta testing since late June. During this test period, early users were able to try out the platform and provide feedback on its performance, features, and content offerings. The platform includes several modern features like live TV rewind, a seven-day catch-up window, and DVR-style capabilities, all supported by Trump Media’s own content delivery network built across multiple data centers in the US.

The company noted that the launch of Truth+ represents a major step in its mission to create a ‘free speech beachhead’ in the media world. It is believed that the platform will provide a space for ‘hard-hitting, non-woke’ content and is said to offer viewers an alternative to what it calls the ‘liberal media monopoly’. Even the platform will also include multi-language support. For example, a full Spanish interface is available at launch. This could be part of Trump Media’s effort to broaden the platform’s appeal to international audiences and bilingual households in the US.

“There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we’re laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary,” Devin Nune (CEO of Trump Media) said in his statement.

The latest move comes as, in May 2025, the company raised around $2.44 billion in fresh funding. This included about $1.44 billion from selling shares at $25.72 each, along with an additional $1 billion secured through convertible debt. Last month, the company also filed a request with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would include both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite all this, the company is also facing major challenges, including heavy financial losses. In February 2025, Trump Media reported a net loss of $400.9 million for the full year, with only $3.6 million in annual revenue.