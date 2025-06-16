The Trump Organization has formally stepped into the competitive mobile telecommunications arena with the launch of ‘Trump Mobile’ – a new 5G wireless service. Unveiled Monday by President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, this venture, priced at $47.45 per month for an unlimited plan, marks the latest diversification of the family’s business interests. The launch occurs exactly ten years after President Trump famously descended the Trump Tower escalator to announce his initial presidential bid.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new digital space, hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on. We’re especially proud to offer free long-distance calling to our military members and their families — because those serving overseas should always be able to stay connected to the people they love back home,” Eric trump commented on the matter.

Trump Mobile will operate as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), utilizing the extensive 5G infrastructure provided by AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile USA. This established business model allows the company to offer service without the capital investment of building and maintaining its own network. The naming convention for the wireless service, “The 47 Plan,” and its monthly pricing of $47.45, both make direct reference to President Trump, who is presently serving as the 47th US president. Further brand integration is evident on the upcoming phone’s website, which prominently displays Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Additionally, the company is preparing to release its proprietary device, the “T1 Phone,” in September. Priced at $499, this Android-powered smartphone is described as “a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States, targeting customers who expect premium quality from their mobile carrier.” The T1 Phone’s technical specifications include a 6.8-inch touchscreen boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, a robust 5,000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for Android 15.

The Trump Organization added that Trump Mobile’s customer service operations will be entirely domestically based, providing round-the-clock availability, with a focus on direct, human-to-human interaction for customer inquiries. The service plan additionally comes with benefits such as roadside assistance facilitated by Drive America, and a “Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit,” encompassing unlimited 24/7 telehealth consultations via video or phone, mental wellness resources, and a prescription discount program. The monthly subscription further extends to unlimited international calling to more than 100 destinations.

This development comes at a time when the US smartphone industry is a very satured one, with Apple and Samsung maintaining dominant positions. American consumers acquire over 60 million smartphones annually; however, the overwhelming majority of these devices are manufactured overseas, primarily in China, South Korea, and increasingly in India and Vietnam. Similarly, the US mobile network market is highly consolidated, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile collectively commanding over 95% of the wireless subscriber base. It remains to be seen whether Trump Mobile is up to the challenge.