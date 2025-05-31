Anthropic (an AI startup founded by former OpenAI senior leaders) is reportedly generating around $3 billion in annualized revenue. According to a report by Reuters, this latest estimate (based on the company’s current sales pace projected over a full year) has tripled since December 2024. Back then, the AI firm was making around $1 billion a year. That figure doubled by March 2025 and now reached $3 billion just two months later.

As per the report, this rapid growth is mostly due to rising demand from businesses for generative AI tools. Anthropic’s Claude chatbot, known for its advanced coding and problem-solving capabilities, has been widely adopted by companies looking for AI solutions. Notably, unlike its competitor OpenAI (which focuses more on consumer products), Anthropic has focused more on serving businesses by providing AI models as a service.

However, the company still serves individual consumers as well and therefore generates revenue through two channels – selling AI services to businesses and consumer subscriptions. A large part of its income comes from enterprise clients who use its AI models via APIs to power their products and services. This includes partnerships with companies like Notion, DuckDuckGo, and Quora. Even recently, Anthropic has entered into a five-year, $100 million agreement with Databricks to provide AI tools for businesses. Additionally, Apple is reportedly collaborating with Anthropic to integrate Claude Sonnet into Xcode (Apple’s integrated development environment).

Meanwhile, on the consumer side, the company offers subscription plans for its Claude chatbot. Last month, the AI startup added a new premium subscription tier called the ‘Max Plan’ for its AI assistant, Claude. This Max Plan offers two pricing options – first, a $100 per month subscription that provides five times the usage limits of the current Pro plan, and second, a $200 per month subscription that offers 20 times the usage limits of the Pro plan.

Last week, during its inaugural ‘Code with Claude’ developer conference, the company launched its next-generation hybrid-reasoning artificial intelligence models – ‘Claude 4 Opus’ and ‘Claude 4 Sonnet.’ Both models include a feature Anthropic calls ‘extended thinking.’ As per the claim, Claude 4 Opus is its most powerful model to date, outperforming major competitors, including OpenAI’s GPT-4.1 and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, in terms of performance.

So far, Anthropic has raised about $14.3 billion (including $8 billion from Amazon and over $3 billion from Google). Its most recent funding round took place in March 2025, when the firm secured around $3.5 billion at a valuation of $61.5 billion. Some earlier reports suggest that the company projects its revenue could grow to as much as $34.5 billion by 2027.

However, despite its performance and efforts, Anthropic is no stranger to controversy. For example, last year, a class-action lawsuit accused the company of using pirated content to train its Claude chatbot without permission.