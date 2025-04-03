Nintendo has officially announced that the Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, with a retail price of $450. Pre-orders are set to begin on April 9, 2025. At launch, the console will be available both – as a standalone system and as part of a bundle with the new game, ‘Mario Kart World.’ The bundle is priced at $499.

Speaking of specifications, the Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen (a comparatively larger screen than the previous version – the ‘Switch’). When connected to a TV via the dock, the console supports 4K resolution at 60fps. In fact, this time the screen comes with slimmer bezels.

Along with the screen, the Joy-Cons have also increased in size. This time, the Joy-Cons 2 feature additional triggers on the back, right next to the L/R buttons. The redesigned controllers attach magnetically to the console, replacing the previous rail system. Talking about button arrangement, the power and volume buttons are located on the top-left side of the console, just like in the previous version. There are vents in the middle of the console for cooling, to ensure that the device does not overheat during use.

Interestingly, this console is packed with a second USB-C port placed on the right side, in addition to the one already located on the bottom of the device. It also includes 256GB of internal storage and adds new functionalities like GameChat for voice communication and a camera accessory for video calls during gameplay.

Additionally, the new console is compatible with original Switch games but requires a microSD Express memory card for data transfer. In terms of battery backup, so depending on usage, the battery lasts between 2 to 6.5 hours. Meanwhile, Nintendo will host hands-on experience events in various cities starting this month, allowing players to experience the new console and its features firsthand.

The development comes at a time when Nintendo is witnessing several challenges, including financial performance. In the fiscal year ending March 2025, Nintendo reported a 30% decrease in hardware sales and a 24% drop in game sales compared to the previous year.

Even as mentioned earlier, the Switch 2’s launch price is set at $450, making it one of Nintendo’s most expensive consoles to date. This pricing strategy has raised concerns about consumer affordability. But currently, global trade tensions and tariffs have impacted production costs. In response to the same, Nintendo has shifted some manufacturing from China to Vietnam and Cambodia, aiming to minimize potential supply chain disruptions. Notably, the company’s primary competitors in the video game console market are Sony (PlayStation) and Microsoft (Xbox).