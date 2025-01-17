Nintendo Switch’s successor has finally arrived with an official name ‘Switch 2.’ The Kyoto (Japan) headquartered company has revealed the first look of its upcoming gaming console. The company has released a 2-minute video to showcase the Switch 2 console with a new design. This time, the company seems to avoid using too much color on the console.

The company has given a whole new touch to the magnetic Joy-Con in terms of both look and functionality. The video also suggests the upcoming mouse functionality for the new console. This new ‘Nintendo Switch 2’ debuted with a comparatively larger screen than the previous version, the ‘Switch’ – launched in March 2017.

Introducing #NintendoSwitch2, the successor to Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2025. Learn more: https://t.co/m8FoQWfYcv pic.twitter.com/pDs2T1xIhv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2025

Speaking of feature details, as per the video announcement, the screen (with slimmer bezels this time) of the new console is expected to be around 8.4 inches, though the company has not confirmed this yet. And of course, along with the screen, the Joy-Cons have also increased in size. This time, the Joy-Cons feature additional triggers on the back, right next to the L/R buttons.

As shown in the video, the button arrangement on the new console appears roughly similar to what users are already familiar with from the earlier model, the Switch. The power and volume buttons are located on the top-left side of the console, just like on the previous version. There are vents in the middle of the console for cooling, to ensure that the device doesn’t overheat during use. Meanwhile, a jack for plugging in headphones is located on the right side of the console.

Interestingly, this time you will see a second USB-C port placed on the right side, in addition to the one already located on the bottom of the device. Also, the new stand on the back side appears to provide a much wider variety of angles than the previous model.

Speaking of new games, there is a brief tease or hint about a new Mario Kart game in the same video. You can see a few seconds of footage from the game, suggesting that it might be released for the new Nintendo Switch 2. However, the company has not confirmed this yet. The development comes at a time when, earlier in November 2024, Nintendo confirmed that its upcoming console (Switch 2) will be fully backward compatible with all current Switch titles.

The official specification announcement is expected at a Nintendo Direct on April 2nd. Meanwhile, the company also announced that it will host several Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events after the ‘Direct’ presentation. In these experience events, gamers will get a chance to go hands-on with the console.