While the Indian populace continues to live in lockdown, the third extension does bring some respite. E-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart along with ride-hailing giants Uber and Ola have started to resume normal services in areas demarcated as ‘orange’ or ‘green’ zones. Indian districts have been divided into red, orange and green zones according to the severity of novel coronavirus cases which guide the relaxation of lockdown measures.

Initially, online retailers could only deliver essential items such as groceries and medicines among others, to consumers. However, pertaining to the special guidelines announced over the weekend, Amazon and Flipkart have now been permitted to deliver non-essential items such as electronics. However it has to be kept in mind that these items will be delivered only in orange and green zones. These online retailers may also face disruptions if warehouses or sellers are located in red zones. It has been highlighted that the firms are taking extra precautions to keep delivery staff safe while on duty.

A similar announcement last month allowed e-commerce entities to continue services. However, upon complaints regarding competitive disadvantage from local retail bodies, permission was withdrawn.

Ride hailing giants Ola and Uber will resume services in orange and green zones too. Both companies are taking ample precautions, to ensure that drivers and passengers remain safe during rides.

Uber has drawn up a long list of precautions to be taken if the services are used. This includes digital payments, mandatory wearing of masks and limiting the number of passengers to two, as per government guidelines. Riders can also cancel a ride if the driver is not wearing a mask.

Ola has also released a similar set of guidelines and released a list of 100 cities were service will resume in orange and green areas.

Meanwhile, these services will continue to be unavailable to users living in red zones.

Although a section of services are available in two categories of zones, travel by air, railways and metros remain closed to the public. Schools, colleges and other institutions are also not expected to open anytime soon.