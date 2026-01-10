TiE Global Summit 2026 concluded in Jaipur after several days of high-level conversations that showcased the transformation underway across India’s leadership, entrepreneurship and technology sectors. Held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, the event brought together thousands of founders, global investors, policymakers and technology leaders to examine how AI, capital and talent development could shape the future of business and innovation. At the same time, the summit, organised for the first time in a non-metro city, positioned Rajasthan as a credible destination for startups, deep-tech investment and next-generation innovation beyond the country’s traditional metropolitan hubs.

Setting the tone for the summit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared the state’s plan to drive growth through technology by strengthening policy, infrastructure and skill development. He stressed that artificial intelligence and digital technologies are no longer optional tools but central to economic competitiveness, governance reform and job creation. The Chief Minister spoke about Rajasthan’s focus on integrating AI into public services, improving efficiency in areas like healthcare, agriculture and urban administration, while also ensuring transparency and citizen-centric delivery. He also highlighted large-scale skilling initiatives aimed at preparing the state’s youth for emerging roles in AI, electronics and advanced digital services.

The Chief Minister also pointed out Rajasthan’s ambition to become a startup-friendly state by ensuring policy stability, improving ease of doing business and expanding digital infrastructure across tier-II and tier-III cities. He noted that hosting a global summit of this scale sends a strong message that innovation and entrepreneurship are no longer limited to India’s largest metros, and that regional ecosystems can play a defining role in shaping the country’s next phase of growth.

Meanwhile, adding a different dimension to the leadership conversations, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared insights drawn from both his cricketing career and entrepreneurial journey to give practical perspectives on leadership mindset and execution. In a conversation with the Summit’s convenor, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Sehwag highlighted similarities between professional cricket and business, stressing the importance of quick decision-making, mental strength and taking calculated risks. He shared how his transition into entrepreneurship, including building an education institution and investing in early-stage ventures, required the same clarity of thought and fearlessness that defined his cricketing career. According to Sehwag, leaders and founders must learn to operate under pressure, accept failure as part of growth and remain focused on long-term goals rather than short-term setbacks.

Technology and artificial intelligence were a major focus at the summit, with top executives from global tech companies explaining how AI is becoming a key part of economic growth. For example, NVIDIA’s Senior Vice President, Shanker Trivedi, underlined that the next wave of innovation will come from applying AI across industries like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, finance, and agriculture. He explained that regions and companies with access to high-performance computing, strong data systems, and skilled talent will be best positioned to lead in the AI era. Shanker also noted that India’s large engineering workforce, cost-effective innovation capabilities, and growing startup ecosystem give the country a strong advantage.

Several other prominent leaders also discussed the importance of building long-term value through capital formation, startup financing, and global collaboration, especially in deep-tech sectors that require patient investment and sustained research, to ensure the country’s future growth. The discussions also highlighted the importance of inclusive entrepreneurship, focusing on support for women-led businesses, MSMEs, and first-generation founders through mentorship, funding, and ecosystem partnerships.

