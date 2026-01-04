Putting a massive spotlights on India’s emerging startup ecosystem within Tier 2 and 3 cities, Jaipur — famed for its illustrious palaces and forts — is preparing to host some of the most influential minds in global business, technology and entrepreneurship at the TiE Global Summit 2026, as a powerful lineup of standout speakers descends at the Pink City, bringing with them deep experience and broad global impact. The summit is being billed as the largest of its kind in India.

The summit (scheduled to take place from January 4-6, 2026) is expected to draw global founders, investors, policymakers and innovators, positioning Jaipur as a key meeting ground for conversations around technology, leadership, artificial intelligence, startup scale-up and inclusive economic growth on a worldwide stage.

From the global technology frontier, Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President at Nvidia, will bring first-hand insight into how artificial intelligence is transforming industries worldwide. At Nvidia, Trivedi has played a key role in driving large-scale AI infrastructure initiatives, strategic partnerships and conversations around sovereign AI and advanced computing ecosystems. As AI becomes critical to economic growth, his presence will strengthen global conversations on accelerated computing and innovation.

At the same time, Lenjoy Lin (Co-Founder of Genspark.ai) will bring extensive experience in generative AI and automation to the summit, offering attendees practical insights into building intelligent and scalable systems. His work in creating solutions that are seamlessly integrated into real-world workflows makes him an invaluable voice for founders and innovators navigating the future of AI-driven entrepreneurship.

Representing India’s venture capital leadership, Anil Joshi, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, brings decades of hands-on experience in early-stage investing and founder mentorship. A key architect of India’s angel and seed funding ecosystem, his presence amplifies the summit’s investment dialogue with grounded insights on building scalable, capital-efficient startups.

Additionally, a legendary figure from healthcare-led entrepreneurship, Dr. A. Velumani (Founder and Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.), will join the summit to share his journey of transforming preventive diagnostics through automation and affordability, providing inspiration on driving innovation that creates lasting impact and growth.

Meanwhile, a strong representation of India’s startup success comes from Amit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of the CarDekho Group. Deeply rooted in Jaipur, Jain’s journey from founder to unicorn leader and his role in mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs make him an invaluable contributor to the summit, offering practical insights on building and scaling sustainable, founder-led businesses. Also, Almas Jiwani, President Emeritus of UN Women Canada, will bring extensive experience in sustainable development, gender equity, and entrepreneurship-driven social impact. From India’s digital economy, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, will share his journey of disciplined, bootstrapped growth, offering practical lessons on building profitable, customer-focused businesses.

Beyond the above-mentioned names, the TiE Global Summit 2026 will also showcase a notable group of visionaries and industry leaders from around the world. For example, Amitabh Nag (CEO, BHASHINI Division, Digital India), Alakh Pandey (Founder, PhysicsWallah), Vivek Oberoi (Actor and entrepreneur), Ricky Kej (Grammy-winning composer & environmentalist), Kanwal Rekhi (Managing Director, Inventus Capital Partners), Prashant Tandon (Founder, Tata 1mg), and Vikram Gupta (Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures), among others, will bring insights across technology, investment, culture, and social impact. Notably, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, a veteran entrepreneur and angel investor, serves as the convener of the summit.

