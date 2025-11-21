YouTube is quietly testing a comeback for its in-app private messaging feature, nearly six years after shuttering the original version due to low adoption. The new test lets users share videos, Shorts, and live streams directly with friends without leaving the app, making the platform feel more like a social network and less like just a streaming service. Currently limited to select markets and users aged 18 and above, the test includes safeguards like invite-only conversations, the ability to unsend messages, and blocking or reporting options.

YouTube first tried its hand at in-app messaging back in 2017, aiming to give users a simple way to share videos privately without leaving the app. The idea made sense, but it never really caught on, and by 2019, the company pulled the plug, turning its attention to more public features like comments, Community posts, and Stories. And now, six years later, the Google-owned platform is giving messaging another shot, likely responding to ongoing user requests for a seamless way to share and chat about content without jumping over to other apps.

For creators, this could open new avenues to engage with fans directly, share exclusive content, or coordinate collaborations without relying on external messaging platforms. Meanwhile, for regular users, it promises a simpler way to discuss videos with friends in real time, reducing the need to copy links and juggling between multiple apps. The feature is still in a limited pilot phase, and YouTube has not provided a timeline for a wider rollout. But feedback from early testers in selected markets will likely shape the final implementation, including the interface, moderation mechanisms, and overall scalability.

The widely popular video streaming platform now seems to be following in the footsteps of apps like TikTok and Instagram, where social interactions around content are central to the experience. Apart from making content sharing smooth, the feature also encourages real-time discussions, feedback, and community-building around channels.

YouTube’s push to bring back private messaging comes at a tricky moment for the platform. Shorts may be racking up eye-popping numbers (reportedly over 50 billion daily views), but turning that attention into sustainable revenue remains a challenge. Meanwhile, TikTok continues to dominate short-form engagement, and data from Metricool shows that even as Shorts’ volume climbs, user engagement has dropped by 36% year-over-year.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →