Anthropic, the AI firm founded by former OpenAI senior leaders, is reportedly planning to open a new office in Bengaluru (India) as part of its international expansion. The AI startup is also exploring potential partnerships with major Indian firms, including the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, reports TechCrunch. Notably, the company’s co-founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, is currently in India to oversee the expansion plans.

It is worth noting that India has become an important market for the San Francisco-headquartered AI firm, accounting for over 7% of global usage of its Claude AI platform. More importantly, a large part of this usage is focused on coding and software development tasks, which account for more than half of all activity in India, compared with about one-third worldwide. Additionally, India also ranks second only to the United States in traffic to Claude’s website.

The timing of this latest potential move is noteworthy, as Reliance Industries is already working to establish a significant presence in the AI sector. At its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced the creation of Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on building AI infrastructure and enterprise solutions at a national scale. The Indian conglomerate has also partnered with global tech giants like Google Cloud and Meta, leveraging their AI computing capabilities, cloud services, and communication tools.

Earlier reports have also suggested that Reliance is also exploring the possibility of selling OpenAI’s models to its enterprise clients via application programming interfaces (APIs). Previously, in September 2023, Reliance announced a partnership with Nvidia to set up the infrastructure necessary for large AI applications. All these efforts become significant since the Indian AI market is expected to reach $17 billion by 2027.

For Anthropic, a tie-up with an influential partner like Reliance could further accelerate the adoption of Claude and other AI technologies in the country. It would also align with Ambani’s vision of embedding AI in healthcare, retail, telecom, and financial services. Last month, Anthropic raised $13 billion in a Series F funding round, bringing its valuation to $183 billion. The company is now considered the fourth most valuable startup in the world, after OpenAI, SpaceX, and ByteDance. The company’s revenue run rate has grown from around $1 billion at the start of 2025 to over $5 billion by August. The firm now has more than 300,000 business customers, and the number of large clients (those generating over $100,000 a year) has increased around seven times in the past year.

But all these advancements do not mean everything is running smoothly for Anthropic. The company continues to face several controversies and challenges. For example, it is still unprofitable, struggling with the high costs of computing power, data processing, and recruiting top AI researchers. Also, despite agreeing to settle an authors’ copyright lawsuit for $1.5 billion, the company is still facing major legal troubles. In June 2025, Reddit filed a case against Anthropic for using its content without permission.

