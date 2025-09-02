Anthropic, the OpenAI rival founded by former OpenAI senior leaders, has raised $13 billion in its Series F funding round, bringing its post-money valuation to $183 billion. The funding round was led by growth equity firm ICONIQ Capital, and also included Fidelity and Lightspeed Venture Partners as co-leads. Several other prominent investors also joined the round, including Altimeter, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock-linked funds, Singapore’s GIC, Goldman Sachs’ growth fund, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and TPG.

The new investment is one of the largest funding rounds ever in the AI sector. And with this latest valuation, Anthropic is now considered the fourth most valuable startup in the world, after OpenAI, SpaceX, and ByteDance. The company is expected to use the latest capital for further research on AI safety, global expansion of its platforms, and accelerated development of frontier models.

The AI firm (founded in 2021) was last valued at $61.5 billion in March 2025, when it raised $3.5 billion in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. At that time, its annual revenue run rate was around $1 billion. But by August 2025, that figure had climbed to $5 billion, showing growing demand for its AI models. This puts Anthropic in a stronger position to compete directly with AI giants like OpenAI.

Anthropic’s Claude chatbot, known for its strong coding and problem-solving abilities, has been widely adopted by companies looking to use AI in their operations. Unlike OpenAI (which has focused more on consumer-facing products), Anthropic (which is even backed by tech titans like Amazon and Google) has mainly targeted businesses by offering its AI models as a service. Some earlier reports indicate that the company expects its revenue could reach as much as $34.5 billion by 2027.

“Anthropic now serves over 300,000 business customers, and our number of large accounts—customers that each represent over $100,000 in run-rate revenue—has grown nearly 7x in the past year. Meanwhile, developers have made Claude Code their tool of choice since its full launch in May 2025. Claude Code has quickly taken off—already generating over $500 million in run-rate revenue with usage growing more than 10x in just three months,” the AI firm said.

However, despite such strong performance, Anthropic is still not profitable. Like other AI companies, it faces extremely high costs for computing power, data processing, and attracting top research talent. Also, the company has faced its own challenges and controversies. In June 2025, Reddit filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing it of using Reddit content without permission to train its AI models. Similarly, in August 2024, authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson filed a class-action lawsuit against the firm, alleging it used pirated copies of their books to train its AI, Claude, without compensation.

