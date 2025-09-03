OpenAI has confirmed that it is acquiring the product testing startup Statsig in an all-stock deal valued at $1.1 billion, marking one of the company’s largest acquisitions to date. Notably, Statsig develops tools that help software teams test and evaluate new features, including A/B testing and feature flagging. The startup’s platform has been adopted by companies like Eventbrite, SoundCloud, and OpenAI itself. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

Statsig will continue to operate independently from its Seattle office for the time being, while the ChatGPT maker plans a careful integration process to ensure continuity for existing customers. Once the acquisition is completed, Statsig employees will officially become part of OpenAI, enabling the company to leverage their expertise in experimentation and testing to accelerate the development of AI products.

Additionally, as part of the acquisition, Statsig’s founder and CEO, Vijaye Raji, will join OpenAI as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Applications. In this new role, Raji will oversee the engineering of OpenAI’s core products, including ChatGPT and Codex. His responsibilities will focus on maintaining product integrity, scaling infrastructure, and improving internal systems that support rapid experimentation. Raji will report directly to Fidji Simo, who was appointed OpenAI’s CEO of Applications in August 2025.

Along with these developments, the AI trendsetter has also made several key executive changes. Srinivas Narayanan, who previously oversaw engineering and the development of ChatGPT, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer of B2B Applications. In this role, he will lead business-focused efforts for startups, enterprise clients, and government partners, reporting to OpenAI’s Chief Operating Officer, Brad Lightcap. At the same time, Kevin Weil, the former Chief Product Officer, is transitioning to the research division as Vice President of AI for Science, where he will lead a new team under Chief Research Officer Mark Chen. Weil’s former product team, including ChatGPT head Nick Turley, will now report to Fidji Simo.

It is worth noting that the Microsoft-backed AI giant has been actively expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions to improve its capabilities in various domains. In May 2025, the company completed a $6.5 billion all-stock acquisition of io, an AI hardware startup co-founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive. In the meantime, the company has reportedly been in discussions regarding a potential employee share sale that could value it at about $500 billion.

However, the timing of these developments is critical, as the company continues to face major controversies around its AI models. For example, OpenAI is dealing with a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 16-year-old who tragically died by suicide after interacting with ChatGPT, with the claim that the chatbot contributed to the teen’s mental health decline. In response, the company has announced plans to add stronger safety features, including parental controls and tools to better handle sensitive topics. The AI firm is also under scrutiny because some fine-tuned AI systems have shown harmful or unethical behaviour, raising concerns about the effectiveness of its current safety measures.

