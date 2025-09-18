Google is rolling out a significant update to its Discover feed, aiming to make the platform more engaging by including content from social media platforms and short-form videos. Users of the Google app will now see posts from X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube Shorts appearing along with traditional news articles, offering a wider variety of content in a single feed. Clearly, this move is intended to offer a more personalized and engaging experience.

“In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles,” the tech titan said in a blog post.

The update also introduces a ‘follow’ feature within Discover. Users who are signed in can now tap on a creator’s or publisher’s name to explore a dedicated feed showcasing that source’s content. This includes a mix of articles, social media posts, and videos. If users find a particular creator or publisher appealing, they can follow them directly within Discover, ensuring that new updates from these sources appear more prominently in their feed. The Sundar Pichai-led search giant has highlighted that this feature is initially rolling out to signed-in users in limited regions, but the company plans to expand it to a wider audience over the coming weeks.

“We’re focused on helping publishers and creators connect with their audiences in Search. We recently added the ability to choose preferred news sources in Top Stories. And we’ll continue to add even more ways for people to connect directly with the publishers and creators they love in Discover,” the company noted.

Even the Mountain View–headquartered company plans to continue expanding the types of content available in Discover. It is exploring the inclusion of more platforms and creators, aiming to create a richer, more diverse feed for users. With this intention, the company seems to prefer a mix of content types, including written articles, video clips, and social posts, all in a single location.

However, not all of Google Discover’s recent initiatives have been free from controversy. For example, in mid-2025, the platform introduced AI-generated summaries that replace traditional headlines and publisher logos with brief, three-line summaries. While this feature was designed to help users quickly decide what to read, it has raised concerns among publishers due to reduced traffic and revenue. Some news outlets have reported significant drops in visibility, and users have also noticed outdated and repetitive content in their feeds.

