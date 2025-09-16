PayPal has launched a new feature called ‘PayPal Links’ that allows users to send and receive money through personalized, one-time payment links. These links can be shared via text, email, or messaging apps, and each link includes the payment amount along with an optional note. Importantly, recipients do not need a PayPal account to complete the transaction, and for security, the links expire after ten days if not used. The feature is initially available to users in the United States, with plans to expand to the United Kingdom and Italy later this month.

The introduction of PayPal Links improves the company’s existing peer-to-peer payment options. Traditionally, sending money required knowing the recipient’s email address or phone number linked to a PayPal account. But now with these one-time links, the process becomes more streamlined, allowing payments to be sent quickly to anyone with a device capable of receiving the link. This can be particularly useful for small businesses, freelancers, and individuals who need to collect payments without setting up an account for every transaction.

Along with this, the company also plans to integrate cryptocurrency support into the feature. According to PayPal, users will soon be able to send and receive digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the firm’s own stablecoin, PYUSD, through these one-time links. Clearly, the latest move is part of a broader push by PayPal to simplify crypto transactions and make them more accessible. Earlier in July 2025, the company introduced a new feature called ‘Pay with Crypto’, allowing merchants to accept cryptocurrency as payment. Customers can use over 100 different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC, through popular crypto wallets like Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, Phantom, Binance, Kraken, OKX, and Exodus.

Additionally, this year, the company also launched the ‘PayPal World’ platform, which aims to connect different payment systems across borders. Through this initiative, the comapny is working to link its services with major platforms like India’s UPI, China’s Tenpay Global, Latin America’s Mercado Pago, as well as its own network, including Venmo.

The timing of all these moves by the company becomes even more noteworthy since the crypto market is gaining momentum, supported by recent economic and political developments. In the US, President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto actions, like easing regulations and setting up a National Crypto Reserve, are creating a favorable environment for digital assets.

However, despite all these advancements, PayPal is still not free from controversies and challenges. For example, in January 2025, the company faced a $2 million fine from the New York State Department of Financial Services due to cybersecurity failures that exposed sensitive customer information. Around the same time, the company also implemented a pricing update that increased fees for services like PayPal Pay Later and Braintree processing, sparking backlash from merchants concerned about the impact on their businesses.

