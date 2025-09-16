Along with iOS 26, Apple today also rolled out MacOS Tahoe, the latest version of its desktop operating system, making it available as a free download on compatible Macs worldwide. The update brings the debut of Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language, deeper integration of Apple Intelligence, and several features inherited from iOS and iPadOS.

Tahoe was first previewed at Apple’s WWDC in June and has been available in developer and public beta versions throughout the summer. The release also marks the final major macOS upgrade for Intel-based Macs equipped with the T2 Security Chip. macOS Tahoe is available on all Apple silicon Macs as well as select Intel systems, including the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports, the 2020 iMac, and the 2019 Mac Pro. For older systems, Apple has also released macOS 15.7 and 14.8 with security updates.

Tahoe comes with the Liquid Glass aesthetic. The interface now uses transparent layers across windows, toolbars, folders, the Dock, and the menu bar, creating a more immersive sense of space on screen. The menu bar has been redesigned to appear fully translucent, giving displays the impression of expanded height. Icons, widgets, and folders are also more customizable: users can assign colors, add emoji, or apply light, dark, tinted, or clear finishes.

Control Center has been expanded, offering more customization than in prior versions. Users can now add controls from both Mac and iPhone apps — including third-party software — rearrange them into multiple pages, and place selected controls directly into the menu bar. This flexibility aligns macOS more closely with the user experience on iOS devices. In addition to this, Spotlight, macOS’s universal search tool, has received one of its biggest upgrades in years. Beyond surfacing apps and files, it can now perform hundreds of direct actions, from sending messages and composing emails to running Shortcuts. The update also introduces quick key assignments, allowing users to trigger frequent commands with minimal typing. Spotlight now tracks clipboard history and organizes results into tabs for applications, files, actions, and the clipboard, streamlining workflows for both casual and power users.

As expected, Apple Intelligence is now more deeply embedded in macOS. Live Translation provides real-time translation across multiple contexts: captions in FaceTime calls, audio during phone conversations, and text in Messages. Crucially, these translations are processed entirely on-device to preserve privacy. The Shortcuts app gains AI-enhanced actions such as text summarization, image generation, and contextual automations that respond to triggers like time of day, file creation, or connection to external displays. In addition, macOS now supports advanced personalization tools, including Genmoji, which lets users generate custom emoji combinations, and Image Playground, which enables more granular editing of AI-generated images.

A new Phone app brings the full call management experience to macOS. Users can relay calls from a nearby iPhone, access recents and voicemail, and take advantage of new features such as Call Screening, which answers unknown numbers automatically, and Hold Assist, which stays on the line until a human responds. Messages also gain new tools, including spam filtering, background customization, and live polls. In addition, macOS includes a dedicated Apple Games app. The hub consolidates the user’s library, highlights updates and in-game events, and introduces social features like friend challenges.

