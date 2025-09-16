Apple has officially released iPadOS 26 and watchOS 26, the latest updates to its tablet and smartwatch operating systems. Both updates introduce Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language, deeper use of Apple Intelligence, and features aimed at health, productivity, and personalization.

The updates are available for free on compatible devices and can be downloaded over the air. iPadOS 26 runs on most iPads from the 8th generation onward, excluding the 7th generation model, while watchOS 26 supports the Apple Watch Series 6 and newer, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation and later). An iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26 is required for the latest watchOS.

For iPad users, iPadOS 26 brings both visual and functional upgrades. The most noticeable is the introduction of Liquid Glass, which transforms system icons, menus, buttons, and notifications into layered, translucent elements. The design is intended to respond dynamically to light and content, giving the interface a more fluid appearance.

Multitasking has also been refined to make the iPad more like a Mac. Apps can now be placed anywhere on screen and include menu bars for quicker navigation, improving window management for users who rely on the device for work. Apple Intelligence has been expanded through tools like Live Translation, which can now provide real-time translations in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls. Visual Intelligence, meanwhile, can analyze on-screen content and answer contextual questions, similar to Google’s “Circle to Search.”

Core apps also see upgrades. Messages adds conversation backgrounds, live polls, and better group chat management. The Phone app, newly available on iPad, includes Call Screening and Hold Assist, which waits on hold until a human agent answers. Photos gains new navigation options and event recognition, while Camera introduces a simplified layout and smudge alerts on newer hardware. The Wallet app can now track orders, and Apple Music debuts AutoMix for smoother transitions between tracks. Genmoji and Image Playground also expand, letting users mix emoji, generate new images in multiple artistic styles, and personalize avatars inspired by photos. A new Games app consolidates gaming libraries and updates across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, reinforcing Apple’s broader push into gaming.

On the Apple Watch, watchOS 26 extends Liquid Glass design principles to the smaller screen, making navigation, notifications, and Control Center appear more seamless. The Smart Stack of widgets has been updated with improved predictive algorithms and more customization options, including support for third-party apps. Health remains the core focus of Apple Watch updates. For Series 9, Ultra 2, and newer models, Apple introduces Hypertension Notifications, an FDA-cleared feature that uses long-term data to alert users if consistent signs of high blood pressure are detected. This addition could help users identify risks early and take preventive steps.

A new Sleep Score feature offers nightly assessments of sleep quality, based on factors like bedtime consistency and interruptions. Results can be viewed within the Sleep app, on the Smart Stack, or as complications on watch faces. Workout Buddy brings a more interactive exercise experience, using Apple Intelligence to analyze workout data and deliver motivational feedback in real time. Users can choose from multiple AI-generated voices inspired by Apple Fitness+ trainers. Importantly, data is processed locally or via Apple’s Private Cloud Compute to maintain privacy.

Other additions include a redesigned Workout app, tighter music integration, and the introduction of the Notes app on Apple Watch. Messages now supports Live Translation, echoing the cross-platform feature set. New watch faces — including Exactograph, Flow, and the Waypoint face for Ultra models — offer more personalization, while the Wrist Flick gesture provides a convenient way to dismiss notifications one-handed.

