As concerns about safeguarding AI systems continue to grow across the technology industry, OpenAI has reached a deal to acquire Promptfoo. The startup has developed a platform that allows developers to systematically evaluate AI behaviour, simulate adversarial scenarios, and identify vulnerabilities before AI systems are deployed at scale. Its technology is already used by dozens of large organizations, including many Fortune 500 companies, experimenting with AI-powered automation. Meanwhile, the financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed.

The timing of this move is notable as it comes when the Sam Altman-led firm is facing heavy criticism, along with high-profile departures, over its recent Pentagon deal amid concerns about safeguards and the potential military use of advanced AI systems. In recent years, large language model systems have evolved from simple chatbots into more advanced AI agents capable of accessing databases, interacting with external software tools, generating code, and executing multi-step tasks within organizational workflows. However, as these systems gain access to sensitive data and internal tools, concerns have emerged about new AI-specific risks like prompt injection attacks, where hidden instructions in inputs can trick models into bypassing safeguards and exposing confidential information or performing unintended actions.

“As AI agents become more connected to real data and systems, securing and validating them is more challenging and important than ever,” Ian Webster (Co-founder and CEO, Promptfoo) noted.

Promptfoo’s platform is designed specifically to identify such weaknesses before AI applications reach production environments. The company provides tools that allow developers to run automated test suites against AI systems, measuring how models respond to different prompts, edge cases, and malicious scenarios. These tests can simulate thousands of interactions, including attempts to override safety restrictions, extract hidden instructions, and manipulate an AI agent’s decision-making process.

A critical feature of the platform is automated ‘red-teaming’, a security practice traditionally used in cybersecurity to test the stability of systems against simulated attacks. Promptfoo applies this concept to AI by generating adversarial prompts and evaluating how models respond. The system can identify cases where an AI model behaves unpredictably, produces unsafe outputs, and fails to follow predefined policies. The platform also integrates into modern software development pipelines. Developers building AI applications can run Promptfoo evaluations as part of continuous integration and deployment workflows.

The startup also developed an open-source evaluation framework that has been widely adopted by developers working with large language models. The framework allows teams to compare outputs from multiple AI models, measure accuracy across different prompts, and benchmark performance under various conditions.

The deal also shows increasing competition among major AI companies to build comprehensive ecosystems around their models. As enterprises adopt generative AI for critical workflows, they are looking not only for advanced models but also for tools that help manage risk, maintain compliance, and ensure predictable performance. Therefore, security testing, monitoring, and governance features are becoming key differentiators in the AI infrastructure market.

