Apple has finally released iOS 26, the newest version of its iPhone operating system, and it is now available for download worldwide. First teased in WWDC 2025, the update brings a major visual redesign, new communication tools, smarter AI-powered features, and improvements across core apps. The newly introduced operating system is supported on the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone 16 series, along with the iPhone 15 series and the iPhone 14 series. It also works on the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone 11 series. In addition, the update is available for the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later). But older devices like the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr are no longer supported with this update.

To install the update, users need to open the ‘Settings’ app on their iPhone, select ‘General’, and then tap ‘Software Update’. If their device is eligible, iOS 26 will appear as an available download, and the installation can begin once the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and has sufficient battery charge or is plugged into power.

A major highlight of iOS 26 is the new design language called Liquid Glass. This redesign gives the interface a more fluid and dynamic look, with translucent layers, light refraction effects, and smoother motion across menus and apps. The lock screen and home screen have been refreshed, with wallpapers that react more naturally to depth and colour, and app icons that can now be displayed in different finishes, including tinted and semi-transparent versions.

Also, communication features receive significant upgrades in this release. A new call screening tool prompts unknown callers to state their name or reason for calling before the user decides whether to pick up. Another feature, called ‘Hold Assist’, automatically silences hold music during long waits and alerts users when the other person comes back on the line. Meanwhile, in the Messages app, the Tim Cook-led company has added polls for group conversations, allowing users to vote on decisions directly in the chat. Even customizable chat backgrounds have also been introduced, giving group threads and personal conversations more personality.

At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) plays a larger role in iOS 26 under what Apple calls ‘Apple Intelligence‘. Translation is now built directly into FaceTime, Phone, and Messages, offering real-time language support even without an internet connection. A new visual intelligence system allows users to highlight something on their screen and ask questions or perform actions related to it. Shortcuts have also been improved, with the system now suggesting more relevant and timely automations based on how people use their devices. These features are designed to run mostly on-device for privacy and speed. Even when cloud processing is needed, the company claims that it uses ‘Private Cloud Compute’ to handle data securely without storing it permanently.

Several built-in apps also witness updates. For example, Safari in iOS 26 gets a new floating tab design and a cleaner toolbar, while Photos is updated with clearer tabs and the ability to make spatial photos on newer iPhones. CarPlay now supports Live Activities and improved widgets. The tech titan has also added two new apps, Games (which collects all games in one place), and Preview (which lets users view and mark up files).

However, despite all these improvements, not every device will get the full experience. The company notes that some of the more advanced graphics and AI features require newer hardware, meaning older supported models may not include every visual effect or intelligence tool.

