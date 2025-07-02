Nothing has officially launched its most expensive phone so far, the Nothing Phone (3). With improved hardware, enhanced camera features, and a refreshed design, the Phone (3) is built to compete with high-end models like the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25. New features include the ‘Essential Key’, a side button that opens Essential Space (a hub for AI tools like notes, reminders, and summaries).

Additionally, the ‘Essential Search’ feature lets users search apps, contacts, photos, and the web using AI. For the first time, the company has added IP68 water and dust resistance to its smartphone. The Phone (3) features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and it can reach up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is protected on both sides by Gorilla Glass Victus and has very slim bezels (~ 1.87mm thick) around the screen. On the software side, the Phone (3) runs Nothing OS 3.5 (based on Android 15). The company has promised 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security patches.

The Carl Pei-led company has kept its transparent back design, but redesigned the Glyph Interface. Instead of the usual LED strips from earlier models, the Phone (3) uses a circular matrix of 489 small LEDs, called the Glyph Matrix. This design can display visual alerts for calls, messages, charging, and even fun things like emoji-style signals and mini-games. Even a new Glyph Button on the back responds to touch, allowing users to trigger shortcuts or effects without touching the screen.

This latest phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This is a slightly more affordable version of Qualcomm’s top-tier chip, but it is said to offer powerful performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday use. The Phone (3) comes in two versions – one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and another with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The camera setup is also a major highlight. All the cameras (including main, ultra-wide, telephoto, and even the selfie camera) use 50-megapixel sensors. The telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom and up to 6x digital zoom. The camera system supports 4K video at 60 frames per second, Ultra XDR for improved dynamic range, and slow-motion video at up to 240 fps.

The Phone (3) includes a new silicon-carbon battery, which offers 5,150mAh capacity globally and 5,500mAh in the Indian version. It supports 65W wired fast charging, which can charge the phone to 50% in just 20 minutes. It also includes 15W wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging to power other devices.

The Phone (3) is priced at $799 (12GB+256GB) and $899 (16GB+512GB) in the US. In India, the official prices are ₹79,999 for the base variant (discounted to ₹62,999 for early buyers) and ₹89,999 for the higher-end model. This newly launched device will be available for pre-order starting July 4, with open sales beginning on July 15 in the US, UK, Europe, and India. In the US, it will be sold via Nothing’s official store and Amazon.